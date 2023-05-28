International
Biden Says Bipartisan Budget Agreement Now Ready to Go to Congress
Biden Says Bipartisan Budget Agreement Now Ready to Go to Congress
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the bipartisan budget agreement he made with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ready to go to Congress.
McCarthy told reporters on Saturday after he spoke by phone to Biden that he expected to finish the writing of the agreement on Sunday and that lawmakers would vote on the text on Wednesday. The president said that the agreement "takes the catastrophic threat of default off the table" and protects US economic recovery. Biden reiterated that the agreement is a compromise and not everyone got what they want. Biden specified that he did not make any compromises on the debt ceiling, but did make compromises on the budget.
23:20 GMT 28.05.2023
US President Joe Biden (R), with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (L), shakes hands with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as they depart after the annual Friends of Ireland luncheon on St. Patrick's Day at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
