Biden Says Bipartisan Budget Agreement Now Ready to Go to Congress

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the bipartisan budget agreement he made with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ready to go to Congress.

2023-05-28T23:20+0000

McCarthy told reporters on Saturday after he spoke by phone to Biden that he expected to finish the writing of the agreement on Sunday and that lawmakers would vote on the text on Wednesday. The president said that the agreement "takes the catastrophic threat of default off the table" and protects US economic recovery. Biden reiterated that the agreement is a compromise and not everyone got what they want. Biden specified that he did not make any compromises on the debt ceiling, but did make compromises on the budget.

