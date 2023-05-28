International
Current Tensions in Kosovo Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Serbian Defense Minister
Current Tensions in Kosovo Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Serbian Defense Minister
Tensions in Kosovo are at their peak and could escalate into armed clashes, with Serbia continuing to send its troops toward the Kosovo border to respond to possible provocations, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday.
"The situation is peaceful only in appearance. There are currently no incidents. Tensions are at peak, the indicator of tensions is in the red zone, particularly among the Serbs who are directly under terrorist threat of the regime of [Kosovo Prime Minister] Albin Kurti," Vucevic told Serbian broadcaster. The current escalation could turn into a direct conflict at any moment, the minister believes. On Saturday, the Serbian National Security Council condemned the NATO-led peacekeeping force, KFOR, for standing idly by as the Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Vucevic said that the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations. Serbia, which never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its Kosovo and Metohija province, put its armed forces on full combat alert following the storming of municipal offices in northern Kosovo on Friday after the Kosovo police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations staged by ethnic Serbs to protest the outcome of the April 23 elections. The polls were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite the 3.5% turnout.
Current Tensions in Kosovo Could Escalate Into Armed Conflict - Serbian Defense Minister

12:53 GMT 28.05.2023
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Tensions in Kosovo are at their peak and could escalate into armed clashes, with Serbia continuing to send its troops toward the Kosovo border to respond to possible provocations, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on Sunday.
"The situation is peaceful only in appearance. There are currently no incidents. Tensions are at peak, the indicator of tensions is in the red zone, particularly among the Serbs who are directly under terrorist threat of the regime of [Kosovo Prime Minister] Albin Kurti," Vucevic told Serbian broadcaster.
The current escalation could turn into a direct conflict at any moment, the minister believes.
"Of course, Serbia could be dragged into a conflict and would be portrayed as an aggressor," he said, adding that "We should be extremely cautious, ... the troops are tasked with taking up positions by 3 p.m. tomorrow [13:00 GMT]."
On Saturday, the Serbian National Security Council condemned the NATO-led peacekeeping force, KFOR, for standing idly by as the Kosovo police used force to install ethnic Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Vucevic said that the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.
Serbia, which never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its Kosovo and Metohija province, put its armed forces on full combat alert following the storming of municipal offices in northern Kosovo on Friday after the Kosovo police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations staged by ethnic Serbs to protest the outcome of the April 23 elections. The polls were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite the 3.5% turnout.
