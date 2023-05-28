International
French Interior Minister Says Country's Migration Laws Not Strict Enough
French Interior Minister Says Country's Migration Laws Not Strict Enough
France's laws on migration are not strict enough, as they should allow more deportations of immigrants convicted of crime, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.
"Are we demanding enough with foreigners coming to France? No. Do we have the capacity to ensure sufficient integration? Not really, it appears. Do we have a reasonably tough approach on deportation of foreigners who have committed crime? Not yet," the minister told a French newspaper. At the same time, the number of expulsions of foreigners who have committed crime doubled in 2022, Darmanin stated, adding that existing laws do not allow the authorities "to go beyond that." In February, the French government presented a new bill on asylum and migration. It provides for the measures to facilitate expulsions of "delinquent" foreigners, a structural reorganization of the asylum system, and a mechanism to integrate certain undocumented workers. This is the "toughest" bill on immigration ever presented by the French government, Darmanin said. The draft law is actively criticized by French non-governmental organizations supporting migrants and a number of trade unions. The critics of the bill published a petition urging the government to scrap it since it is a "fundamental violation of migrants' rights." In late April, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said that the government had postponed the consideration of the bill until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers.
French Interior Minister Says Country's Migration Laws Not Strict Enough

13:41 GMT 28.05.2023
Migrants shout outside the Pantheon monument, where illustrious French figures are buried, in the Latin quarter of Paris, Friday, July 12, 2019.
Migrants shout outside the Pantheon monument, where illustrious French figures are buried, in the Latin quarter of Paris, Friday, July 12, 2019. Dozens of migrants invaded the Pantheon. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
© AP Photo / Kamil Zihnioglu
PARIS (Sputnik) - France's laws on migration are not strict enough, as they should allow more deportations of immigrants convicted of crime, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.
"Are we demanding enough with foreigners coming to France? No. Do we have the capacity to ensure sufficient integration? Not really, it appears. Do we have a reasonably tough approach on deportation of foreigners who have committed crime? Not yet," the minister told a French newspaper.
At the same time, the number of expulsions of foreigners who have committed crime doubled in 2022, Darmanin stated, adding that existing laws do not allow the authorities "to go beyond that."
In February, the French government presented a new bill on asylum and migration. It provides for the measures to facilitate expulsions of "delinquent" foreigners, a structural reorganization of the asylum system, and a mechanism to integrate certain undocumented workers. This is the "toughest" bill on immigration ever presented by the French government, Darmanin said.
The draft law is actively criticized by French non-governmental organizations supporting migrants and a number of trade unions. The critics of the bill published a petition urging the government to scrap it since it is a "fundamental violation of migrants' rights."
In late April, French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne said that the government had postponed the consideration of the bill until fall due to a lack of support among lawmakers.
