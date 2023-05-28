https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/germanys-afd-surges-on-back-of-growing-mistrust-of-greens---poll-1110656411.html

Germany's AfD Surges on Back of Growing Mistrust of Greens - Poll

Germany's AfD Surges on Back of Growing Mistrust of Greens - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Support for the German AfD party has surged to its five-year high on the back of voters' growing disillusionment with the Greens, a poll published by the Bild’s Sunday edition shows.

2023-05-28T13:21+0000

2023-05-28T13:21+0000

2023-05-28T13:21+0000

world

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

germany

olaf scholz

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105063/92/1050639205_0:82:4009:2337_1920x0_80_0_0_ee7d3c812a403f28f367433ddfa46db6.jpg

The same poll showed that the number of respondents who said they would never vote for AfD dropped from 60% in December to 53.9%. The Greens, a junior partner in the three-party governing coalition of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, have been having it rough since their economy minister, Robert Habeck, was accused of cronyism. The Insa poll of 1,207 eligible voters showed the opposition conservative CDU/CSU bloc on top with 28%, followed by Social Democrats with 20% and their business-friendly coalition partner, the Free Democrats, with 9%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230319/german-opposition-party-afd-pulls-ahead-green-party-first-time-since-2018-poll-1108576684.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

german afd party, disillusionment with the greens