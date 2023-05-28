https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/israeli-foreign-minister-to-travel-to-central-europe-to-bolster-ties-with-eu-allies-1110753899.html

Israeli Foreign Minister to Travel to Central Europe to Bolster Ties With EU Allies

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will travel to Central Europe on Sunday in a bid to bolster relations with the allies of the Jewish State in the European Union and seek their support of Israeli policy on Iran.

"The diplomatic visit to Central European countries is strengthening strategic coordination with our friends, allowing Israel to promote our political and economic interests on the continent," Cohen said in a statement. Cohen will visit Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Austria and meet with senior government officials. This will be his seventh trip to the region in five months and the first ever visit to Slovakia of an Israeli foreign minister. He will also take part in a meeting of his Slovak, Austrian and Czech counterparts.

