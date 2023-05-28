https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/leftist-leaders-of-south-america-offer-contribution-to-end-nato-russia-conflict-1110652480.html
Leaders of the South American left have affirmed that the region can contribute to the end of the conflict between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.
Russia has voiced protest to NATO countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.
MONTEVIDEO (Sputnik) - Leaders of the South American left have affirmed that the region can contribute to the end of the conflict between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.
"As a continent that manages to resolve its differences peacefully, in the context of the war between NATO and Russia, we can contribute with merit and authority to promote the end of the war and actively support the efforts for peace and dialogue necessary for global coexistence," the leftist leaders said in a joint declaration issued after an event in Montevideo on Saturday.
The meeting took place on the eve of a meeting between the leaders of the region convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and expected to take place on May 30.
Russia has voiced protest to NATO
countries over the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that all cargo that contains arms deliveries for Ukraine could become a target for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that providing Kiev with Western arms does not contribute to the resolution of the Ukraine conflict and will only have negative consequences.