Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov said on Sunday that the company was ready to build a high-speed railroad, with the first Russian train... 28.05.2023

"Today we are ready to build the high-speed rail. And we think it is necessary now. Now is the time," Belozyorov told a Russian TV channel. A specialized train fit for the high-speed rail is now being built and will be ready by 2027, the Russian Railways head said. A high-speed railroad is a specialized electrified double-track line for operating trains with speeds of 200 to 400 kilometers per hour (124-248 miles per hour). There are no such roads in Russia now. Authorities picked the Moscow-St. Petersburg route for the maiden high-speed rail. It is planned that the trains will cover the way between the cities in 2 hours 15 minutes.

