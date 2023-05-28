International
Erdogan Clinches Victory in Turkiye's Presidential Runoff
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/russian-railways-ready-to-build-high-speed-rail-launch-first-train-in-2027-1110753746.html
Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027
Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov said on Sunday that the company was ready to build a high-speed railroad, with the first Russian train... 28.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-28T16:52+0000
2023-05-28T16:52+0000
beyond politics
russia
oleg belozyorov
russian railways
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110753581_0:183:2993:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_b3936a6f4b9216fa762bab05e1298fda.jpg
"Today we are ready to build the high-speed rail. And we think it is necessary now. Now is the time," Belozyorov told a Russian TV channel. A specialized train fit for the high-speed rail is now being built and will be ready by 2027, the Russian Railways head said. A high-speed railroad is a specialized electrified double-track line for operating trains with speeds of 200 to 400 kilometers per hour (124-248 miles per hour). There are no such roads in Russia now. Authorities picked the Moscow-St. Petersburg route for the maiden high-speed rail. It is planned that the trains will cover the way between the cities in 2 hours 15 minutes.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110753581_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0070e5e56d0c9b83b38c284e6a63ce77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, oleg belozyorov, russian railways
russia, oleg belozyorov, russian railways

Russian Railways Ready to Build High-Speed Rail, Launch First Train in 2027

16:52 GMT 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor TolochkoA high-speed electric train "Lastochka" en route from Minsk to Moscow
A high-speed electric train Lastochka en route from Minsk to Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2023
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov said on Sunday that the company was ready to build a high-speed railroad, with the first Russian train for it scheduled to appear in 2027.
"Today we are ready to build the high-speed rail. And we think it is necessary now. Now is the time," Belozyorov told a Russian TV channel.
A specialized train fit for the high-speed rail is now being built and will be ready by 2027, the Russian Railways head said.
A high-speed railroad is a specialized electrified double-track line for operating trains with speeds of 200 to 400 kilometers per hour (124-248 miles per hour). There are no such roads in Russia now. Authorities picked the Moscow-St. Petersburg route for the maiden high-speed rail. It is planned that the trains will cover the way between the cities in 2 hours 15 minutes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала