https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/turkiyes-presidential-run-off-2023-sizing-up-the-candidates--1110646799.html
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
Turkish citizens choose the country's new president on Sunday in a run-off election.
2023-05-28T05:25+0000
2023-05-28T05:25+0000
2023-05-28T05:25+0000
multimedia
infographic
2023 turkish presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110646113_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_149997b93d22590ecf02e6663f703c69.png
Turkiye held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched 49.52% of the vote, while his closest rival, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who took third place in the first round with 5.2%, has thrown his support behind Erdogan and urged his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 17:00 local time.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110646113_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1ec4a5e6afca53716dfc5e37559fd767.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkish presidential election, recep tayyip erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu, turkish presidential runoff
turkish presidential election, recep tayyip erdogan, kemal kilicdaroglu, turkish presidential runoff
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
Turkish citizens are going to the polls to choose the country's next president on Sunday in the nation's run-off election.
Turkiye held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched 49.52% of the vote, while his closest rival, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%.
Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who took third place in the first round with 5.2%, has thrown his support behind Erdogan and urged his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 17:00 local time.