https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/turkiyes-presidential-run-off-2023-sizing-up-the-candidates--1110646799.html
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates
Turkish citizens choose the country's new president on Sunday in a run-off election.
Turkiye held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched 49.52% of the vote, while his closest rival, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who took third place in the first round with 5.2%, has thrown his support behind Erdogan and urged his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 17:00 local time.
Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates

05:25 GMT 28.05.2023
Turkish citizens are going to the polls to choose the country's next president on Sunday in the nation's run-off election.
Turkiye held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched 49.52% of the vote, while his closest rival, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%.
Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who took third place in the first round with 5.2%, has thrown his support behind Erdogan and urged his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 17:00 local time.
Elections in Turkey 2023 - Sputnik International
Elections in Turkey 2023 - Sputnik International
