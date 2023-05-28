https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/turkiyes-presidential-run-off-2023-sizing-up-the-candidates--1110646799.html

Turkiye's Presidential Run-Off 2023: Sizing Up the Candidates

Turkish citizens choose the country's new president on Sunday in a run-off election.

Turkiye held its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. In the first round, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clinched 49.52% of the vote, while his closest rival, Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 44.88%. Former presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who took third place in the first round with 5.2%, has thrown his support behind Erdogan and urged his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will close at 17:00 local time.

