https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/watch-footage-of-russian-forces-destroying-ukrainian-firing-point-with-anti-tank-missile-1110656277.html
Watch Footage of Russian Forces Destroying Ukrainian Firing Point With Anti-Tank Missile
Watch Footage of Russian Forces Destroying Ukrainian Firing Point With Anti-Tank Missile
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian forces destroying Ukrainian firing point with anti-tank missile in Avdeevka direction.
2023-05-28T14:08+0000
2023-05-28T14:08+0000
2023-05-28T14:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110655945_15:0:1386:771_1920x0_80_0_0_2cb4ced799d1b56b6f454ce21c8dad9f.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian forces destroying a Ukrainian firing point by an anti-tank missile in the Avdeevka direction.Anti-tank missiles are powerful weapons that are designed to disable or destroy armored vehicles. They are effective against heavily armored vehicles such as tanks and can also be used against fortifications, bunkers, and other hardened targets.
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110655945_186:0:1214:771_1920x0_80_0_0_8d9c63bfcbcf2dccc4b2046351714e25.jpg
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian firing point with anti-tank missile in Avdeevka direction
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian firing point with anti-tank missile in Avdeevka direction
2023-05-28T14:08+0000
true
PT0M21S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, ukrainian firing point, anti-tank missile
russian defense ministry, ukrainian firing point, anti-tank missile
Watch Footage of Russian Forces Destroying Ukrainian Firing Point With Anti-Tank Missile
Russian forces hit four Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Zaporozhye region, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as two Ukrainian Army brigade control points, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of Russian forces destroying a Ukrainian firing point by an anti-tank missile in the Avdeevka direction.
Anti-tank missiles are powerful weapons that are designed to disable or destroy armored vehicles. They are effective against heavily armored vehicles such as tanks and can also be used against fortifications, bunkers, and other hardened targets.