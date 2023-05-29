https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/danish-parliament-to-consider-civil-proposal-to-legalize-euthanasia---reports-1110776126.html

Danish Parliament to Consider Civil Proposal to Legalize Euthanasia - Reports

A civil petition to legalize euthanasia in Denmark has been signed by more than 50,000 people, surpassing the minimum number of signatures required for parliament to start consideration of the proposal, Danish media reported on Monday.

The Danish Medical Association (DADL) opposes the initiative, saying that the government should increase investment in palliative care, the report said. The proposal was put forward by a health worker who met patients who wanted to be allowed to die. It will be considered for the first time by the parliament. In 2018, the initiative received 8,386 signatures, and in 2019 - 1,409 signatures. So far in Europe, euthanasia is allowed in Switzerland, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

