Democrats Receive Guidance on What to Say About Biden-McCarthy Deal

House Democrats received a document outlining what the party would like them to say about the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Earlier in the day, Biden said that he managed to reach an agreement on the state budget with McCarthy to avoid default in the country, after which the corresponding bill was submitted to Congress for consideration. The parties agreed to increase the ceiling of the public debt until January 2025. McCarthy, in turn, said that although the Republicans came to an agreement with Biden, the Democratic Party was disappointed with the outcome of the negotiations. In addition, Democrats are instructed to say that the agreement "prevents the worst possible crisis" and rejects "Republicans’ extreme demands to cut critical lifelines for everyday Americans." The guidance also includes instructions to say that the agreement protects social security, health care, care for veterans and investments in infrastructure and climate.

