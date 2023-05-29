https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/explosions-reported-in-several-regions-of-ukraine-including-kiev-1110758578.html

Explosions Reported in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Poltava, Khmelnytsky and Lvov overnight, Ukrainian media report. 29.05.2023, Sputnik International

In the early hours of Monday, air raid sirens sounded across most of Ukraine, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation. The TSN TV channel said that blasts were heard in the regions of Kiev, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Lvov, Odessa, Vinnitsa and Cherkasy. Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kiev, as well as the Ukrainian capital itself and Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight. Later in the night, air raid warnings were issued in the Zhyitomir, Kharkov and Odessa regions, as well as the regions of Rovno, Khmelnytsky, and Vinnitsa. The air raid sirens then sounded across most of Ukraine. Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.

