Lavrov Arrives in Nairobi to Discuss Kenya Ties With Nation's President & FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during talks with the head of Kenya's National Assembly (the lower house of parliament), Moses Wetangula, that he also plans to discuss the promotion of Russian-Kenyan relations with President William Ruto and Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday during talks with the head of Kenya's National Assembly (the lower house of parliament), Moses Wetangula, that he also plans to discuss the promotion of Russian-Kenyan relations with President William Ruto and Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua.Lavrov recalled that December 14, 2023, will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. "It is very appropriate to be here on this occasion and, of course, to have the opportunity to discuss with your president, your foreign minister and you, Mr Speaker, and your parliamentary team the need to further advance our relations," the minister emphasized.Moscow's diplomacy chief thanked his counterpart for the Kenyan parliamentary delegation's participation in the Russian-African Parliamentary Forum in March. Lavrov’s current visit to Kenya is the Russian foreign minister’s fourth trip to the African continent in the past 12 months.Last July, the Russian top diplomat visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of the Congo. Six months later, in January, the minister went to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and in February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.

