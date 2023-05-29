International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/lavrov-holds-presser-following-bilateral-meetings-in-kenya-1110768851.html
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following meeting with President of Kenya William Ruto and negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto and negotiations with Kenya's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.The last time the top diplomat visited this country was 13 years ago, in 2010. This is the Russian foreign minister's fourth visit to the African continent in the last year. In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and this February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
bilateral meetings in kenya, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, meeting with president of kenya william ruto
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya

29.05.2023
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a working visit to Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, where he is scheduled to meet with the country's leadership.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto and negotiations with Kenya's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.
The last time the top diplomat visited this country was 13 years ago, in 2010. This is the Russian foreign minister's fourth visit to the African continent in the last year.
In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and this February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
