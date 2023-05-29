https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/lavrov-holds-presser-following-bilateral-meetings-in-kenya-1110768851.html
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following meeting with President of Kenya William Ruto and negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kenya Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.
2023-05-29T10:06+0000
2023-05-29T10:06+0000
2023-05-29T10:14+0000
africa
sergey lavrov
nairobi
kenya
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110768691_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c2a87ae0d8f42b245e0f795c40d72610.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto and negotiations with Kenya's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.The last time the top diplomat visited this country was 13 years ago, in 2010. This is the Russian foreign minister's fourth visit to the African continent in the last year. In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and this February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
africa
nairobi
kenya
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110768691_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dff8236dd40834ed635f4d4711d0e3cd.jpg
Lavrov 2905
Lavrov 2905
2023-05-29T10:06+0000
true
PT18M11S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
bilateral meetings in kenya, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, meeting with president of kenya william ruto
bilateral meetings in kenya, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, meeting with president of kenya william ruto
Lavrov Holds Presser Following Top-Level Meetings in Kenya
10:06 GMT 29.05.2023 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 29.05.2023)
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a working visit to Kenya’s capital of Nairobi, where he is scheduled to meet with the country's leadership.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto and negotiations with Kenya's Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua in Nairobi.
The last time the top diplomat visited this country was 13 years ago, in 2010. This is the Russian foreign minister's fourth visit to the African continent in the last year.
In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea, and this February he visited Mali, Mauritania and Sudan.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!