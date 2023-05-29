International
Philippine Coast Guard to Hold First Ever Joint Drills With US, Japan
Philippine Coast Guard to Hold First Ever Joint Drills With US, Japan
The Philippines’ coast guard will conduct the first ever joint drills with the United States and Japan off the coast of the province of Bataan from June 1-7, the state-owned Philippine News Agency reported on Monday.
Three Philippine patrol ships, one US and one Japanese vessel will take part in the exercise, according to the report. The goal of the drills is to improve interaction between coast guards on both sides during joint sea operations, including through communication and maneuvering exercises, patrol training, as well as search and rescue missions. During the drills, the participants will simulate pursuing a vessel allegedly involved in sea piracy, the PNA reported. The format of the exercise also provides for trilateral sports competitions, experience exchange for professional growth and other joint activities.
Philippine Coast Guard to Hold First Ever Joint Drills With US, Japan

08:26 GMT 29.05.2023
Japanese helicopter carrier Ise is towed as it prepares to dock at the former US naval base, Subic port, north of Manila on April 26, 2016.
Japanese helicopter carrier Ise is towed as it prepares to dock at the former US naval base, Subic port, north of Manila on April 26, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / TED ALJIBE
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines’ coast guard will conduct the first ever joint drills with the United States and Japan off the coast of the province of Bataan from June 1-7, the state-owned Philippine News Agency reported on Monday.
Three Philippine patrol ships, one US and one Japanese vessel will take part in the exercise, according to the report. The goal of the drills is to improve interaction between coast guards on both sides during joint sea operations, including through communication and maneuvering exercises, patrol training, as well as search and rescue missions.
"The US Coast Guard and Japan Coast Guard have been assisting us in our human resource development program, particularly in law enforcement training. This is a good opportunity to thank and show them what our personnel learned from their programs," Philippine Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan was quoted as saying by the news agency.
During the drills, the participants will simulate pursuing a vessel allegedly involved in sea piracy, the PNA reported. The format of the exercise also provides for trilateral sports competitions, experience exchange for professional growth and other joint activities.
