Philippine Coast Guard to Hold First Ever Joint Drills With US, Japan

The Philippines’ coast guard will conduct the first ever joint drills with the United States and Japan off the coast of the province of Bataan from June 1-7, the state-owned Philippine News Agency reported on Monday.

Three Philippine patrol ships, one US and one Japanese vessel will take part in the exercise, according to the report. The goal of the drills is to improve interaction between coast guards on both sides during joint sea operations, including through communication and maneuvering exercises, patrol training, as well as search and rescue missions. During the drills, the participants will simulate pursuing a vessel allegedly involved in sea piracy, the PNA reported. The format of the exercise also provides for trilateral sports competitions, experience exchange for professional growth and other joint activities.

