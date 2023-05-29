https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/russia-warns-of-asia-pacific-militarization-after-us-papua-new-guinea-sign-defense-pact-1110782233.html

Russia Warns of Asia Pacific Militarization After US, Papua New Guinea Sign Defense Pact

Russia Warns of Asia Pacific Militarization After US, Papua New Guinea Sign Defense Pact

The Russian Foreign Ministry says that the security pact signed between the US and PNG will lead to increased US militarization in the area.

The deal was signed by PNG Prime Minister James Marape and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who came to the Pacific island nation’s capital, Port Moresby, as a stand-in for President Joe Biden after he canceled his planned trip over the debt-ceiling crisis. The PNG government issued a statement ahead of the signing ceremony seeking to address concerns at home about its shift away from neutrality, as the US has made no secret of its plans to counter China’s growing influence in the region. The US Department of State said the pact would form a foundation around which the two countries would enhance their security cooperation. Australia and PNG also announced their intention to sign a security treaty in January.

