Spain's Sanchez Dissolves Parliament, Calls Early Elections as His Party Loses Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday the dissolution of the parliament and called early elections for July 23 after his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), has lost local elections.
"I informed the head of state [King Felipe VI] of the decision to convene the Council of Ministers this afternoon to dissolve the Cortes [Generales] and proceed with the calling of general elections," Sanchez said during a speech broadcast on the Spanish channel, adding that the early elections are scheduled for July 23.Spain's opposition People’s Party (PP) won in Sunday’s municipal elections, surpassing the PSOE. The PP won 7.43 million votes, which is 3.4 percentage points more than the PSOE. The prime minister's party lost in 12 capitals of the autonomous communities in which it had the lead before the elections.

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday the dissolution of the parliament and called early elections for July 23 after his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), has lost local elections.
"I informed the head of state [King Felipe VI] of the decision to convene the Council of Ministers this afternoon to dissolve the Cortes [Generales] and proceed with the calling of general elections," Sanchez said during a speech broadcast on the Spanish channel, adding that the early elections are scheduled for July 23.
Spain's
opposition People’s Party (PP) won in Sunday’s municipal elections, surpassing the PSOE. The PP won 7.43 million votes, which is 3.4 percentage points more than the PSOE.
The prime minister's party lost in 12 capitals of the autonomous communities in which it had the lead before the elections.