Turkiye's Erdogan Wins Re-Election

On Sunday, the head of Turkiye's Supreme Election Council announced incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the second round of the presidential election.

On May 28, the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council declared the second round of the presidential elections to be a landslide victory for Erdogan, who received 52.14% of the vote after 99.43% of ballots had been cast, with opposition candidate Kemal Kılıcdaroglu getting 47.86% of the vote.The final results of the election will be published in the official bulletin on June 1.Speaking to supporters at his residence in Ankara on Sunday night, Erdogan said that "Turkiye is the winner. The winner is our nation itself with all its segments. The winner is our democracy. If you remember, we said at every opportunity that no one in our country would lose if we won."Sputnik's infographic shows the results of Turkish elections:

2023

