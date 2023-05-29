International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/ukraines-public-debt-up-44bln-in-april-exceeds-124bln---lawmaker-1110775567.html
Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds $124Bln - Lawmaker
Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds $124Bln - Lawmaker
Ukraine's public debt now exceeds $124 billion, having grown by $4.4 billion in April, Danil Getmantsev, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's finance committee, said on Monday.
2023-05-29T13:55+0000
2023-05-29T13:55+0000
economy
ukraine
european union (eu)
international monetary fund
kiev
debt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106505/51/1065055191_0:55:4752:2728_1920x0_80_0_0_c7ebf89b0c8d764f19feed0e3e62c51a.jpg
"As of April 30, public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to 4,544.9 billion hryvnias or $124.3 billion. Over the last reporting month, public debt increased by 3.7%, plus $4.4 billion. At the end of 2022, the ratio of public debt to GDP amounted to 78.4%," Getmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel. The first tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amounting to $2.7 billion and the third tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU this year worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) are among the main contributors to the debt increase, the lawmaker noted. In April, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Ukraine's sovereign debt might reach a record-breaking $173 billion by the end of 2023, adding that the main part of the Western assistance is provided in the form of credit, which "will need to be paid sooner or later." In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said the total assistance to Kiev from international partners and the International Monetary Fund in 2023 might exceed $38 billion and cover the deficit of Ukraine's state budget. Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the country's budget had been facing a deficit of around $5 billion every month since the start of the military conflict, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/ukraines-public-debt-might-reach-173bln-by-end-of-2023---ex-prime-minister-1109648628.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106505/51/1065055191_522:0:4230:2781_1920x0_80_0_0_6ed5f55ddb11908b7f760447690ccd47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's public debt, ukrainian parliament's finance committee, public debt
ukraine's public debt, ukrainian parliament's finance committee, public debt

Ukraine's Public Debt Up $4.4Bln in April, Exceeds $124Bln - Lawmaker

13:55 GMT 29.05.2023
CC0 / / Cityscape view of Kiev, Ukraine
Cityscape view of Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's public debt now exceeds $124 billion, having grown by $4.4 billion in April, Danil Getmantsev, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament's finance committee, said on Monday.
"As of April 30, public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to 4,544.9 billion hryvnias or $124.3 billion. Over the last reporting month, public debt increased by 3.7%, plus $4.4 billion. At the end of 2022, the ratio of public debt to GDP amounted to 78.4%," Getmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.
The first tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amounting to $2.7 billion and the third tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU this year worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) are among the main contributors to the debt increase, the lawmaker noted.
In April, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Ukraine's sovereign debt might reach a record-breaking $173 billion by the end of 2023, adding that the main part of the Western assistance is provided in the form of credit, which "will need to be paid sooner or later."
In January, the governor of Ukraine's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, said the total assistance to Kiev from international partners and the International Monetary Fund in 2023 might exceed $38 billion and cover the deficit of Ukraine's state budget.
Russian and Ukrainian bills and coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2023
World
Ukraine's Public Debt Might Reach $173Bln by End the Year - Ex-Prime Minister
19 April, 08:34 GMT
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that the country's budget had been facing a deficit of around $5 billion every month since the start of the military conflict, with two thirds of the money being received through foreign loans and grants, and three quarters spent on military needs.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала