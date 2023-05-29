https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/watch-russias-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-wipe-out-ukrainian-stronghold-1110760288.html

Watch Russia's ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] destroying a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel in the Svatovo direction in Donbass with a single thermobaric shell.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Scorching Sunlight") obliterating a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel during an advance on Svatovo in Donbass with a single thermobaric shell.The TOS-1A uses a thermobaric warhead that creates a powerful shockwave upon detonation, which can cause significant damage to structures and personnel within a large radius. The warhead also releases a cloud of flammable gas, which is then ignited to create a massive fireball that can incinerate anything within its reach. This makes the TOS-1A an ideal weapon for destroying enemy bunkers, fortified positions, and underground tunnels.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel.

