Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's ‘Solntsepyok’ Heavy Flamethrower System Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok [‘Scorching Sunlight’] destroying a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel in the Svatovo direction in Donbass with a single thermobaric shell.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Scorching Sunlight") obliterating a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel during an advance on Svatovo in Donbass with a single thermobaric shell.The TOS-1A uses a thermobaric warhead that creates a powerful shockwave upon detonation, which can cause significant damage to structures and personnel within a large radius. The warhead also releases a cloud of flammable gas, which is then ignited to create a massive fireball that can incinerate anything within its reach. This makes the TOS-1A an ideal weapon for destroying enemy bunkers, fortified positions, and underground tunnels.You can also watch this video on our Odysee channel.
Russia’s Solntsepyok flamethrower system wipes out Ukrainian stronghold with thermobaric shell during advance on Svatovo
While advancing on Svatovo in Donbass, a Solntsepyok unit from the Western Military District eliminated a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel using a thermobaric projectile, the unit’s commander, who goes by the call sign ‘Ural’, told Sputnik.
Watch Russia's 'Solntsepyok' Heavy Flamethrower System Wipe Out Ukrainian Stronghold

The TOS-1A is a Russian-made heavy flamethrower system that is a highly effective weapon in urban warfare scenarios, where it can quickly clear out enemy positions and fortifications. The system is mounted on a tracked chassis, which allows it to traverse difficult terrain and keep up with mechanized units.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok ("Scorching Sunlight") obliterating a Ukrainian stronghold with personnel during an advance on Svatovo in Donbass with a single thermobaric shell.
The TOS-1A uses a thermobaric warhead that creates a powerful shockwave upon detonation, which can cause significant damage to structures and personnel within a large radius. The warhead also releases a cloud of flammable gas, which is then ignited to create a massive fireball that can incinerate anything within its reach.
This makes the TOS-1A an ideal weapon for destroying enemy bunkers, fortified positions, and underground tunnels.
