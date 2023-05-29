International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/zelenskyys-aide-mulls-creating-demilitarized-zone-in-russian-regions-bordering-ukraine-1110779243.html
Zelensky's Aide Mulls Creating Demilitarized Zone in Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine
Zelensky's Aide Mulls Creating Demilitarized Zone in Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday that he hopes to create a demilitarized zone 100-120 kilometers (62-74 miles) wide in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.
2023-05-29T17:13+0000
2023-05-29T18:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
donetsk
lugansk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096417467_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_f49a37db9fd6bd56f5b9bf640ae11031.jpg
"The key topic of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent a recurrence of aggression in the future," Podolyak tweeted, adding that it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarization zone of 100-120 km to ensure security for residents of Kharkov, Chernigov, Sumy, Zaporozhye, Lugansk and Donetsk regions and protect them from shelling. The presidential aide suggested creating such a zone on the territory of Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions. "Probably with a mandatory international control contingent at the first stage," Podolyak wrote. In late February, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine was considering the creation of a security zone along its 1991 border with Russia that would cover territory up to 100 kilometers deep. In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine was for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.
ukraine
russia
donbass
donetsk
lugansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096417467_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76b31d0aa4b540f6f0bccf0b36baf662.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, donbass, borders, mykhailo podolyak
ukraine, russia, donbass, borders, mykhailo podolyak

Zelensky's Aide Mulls Creating Demilitarized Zone in Russian Regions Bordering Ukraine

17:13 GMT 29.05.2023 (Updated: 18:04 GMT 29.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Victor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankLugansk People's Republic (LPR) forces at the Kharkov region's border
Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) forces at the Kharkov region's border - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
© Sputnik / Victor Antonyuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Monday that he hopes to create a demilitarized zone 100-120 kilometers (62-74 miles) wide in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.
"The key topic of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to prevent a recurrence of aggression in the future," Podolyak tweeted, adding that it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarization zone of 100-120 km to ensure security for residents of Kharkov, Chernigov, Sumy, Zaporozhye, Lugansk and Donetsk regions and protect them from shelling.
The presidential aide suggested creating such a zone on the territory of Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions.
"Probably with a mandatory international control contingent at the first stage," Podolyak wrote.
"Such statements by Ukrainian officials confirm their complete detachment from reality and their persistent hostile aspirations," a Sputnik source in Moscow said, commenting on Podolyak's remarks.
In late February, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine was considering the creation of a security zone along its 1991 border with Russia that would cover territory up to 100 kilometers deep.
In December 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the only way to end hostilities in Ukraine was for Russia to withdraw its troops to the 1991 borders.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала