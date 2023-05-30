https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/aussie-survives-croc-attack-at-posh-island-resort-by-prizing-jaws-off-his-head-1110795360.html

Aussie Survives Croc Attack at Posh Island Resort by Prizing Jaws off his Head

While rare, attacks by Australia's giant saltwater crocodiles in the northern state of Queensland have become more common recently. The incident is the third this year, with one man found dead in a croc's stomach early this month.

An Australian man has told how he escaped being eaten by a saltwater crocodile at an exclusive island resort in Queensland state.51-year-old Marcus McGowan told reporters how he survived the surprise attack around 17 miles (28km) off off Haggerstone Island near Cape York.The man was swimming in the sea with a group of other holidaymakers when the reptile snuck up from behind and clamped its maw around his head.The crocodile came back for a second helping, but the swimmer was able to push it away — suffering a bite to his hand in the process. McGowan was flown to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment and then to Cairns, the nearest major city some 600km (370 miles) to the south for recovery.The hungry 'saltie' was thought to be a mere juvenile of the giant predator species that can grow up to 6 metres (20 feet) in length and weigh 1.5 tonnes (3,300 lbs).McGowan was staying at the Haggerstone Island Resort off the northern tip of Queensland, which calls itself a "family-owned, exclusive luxury resort". Wealthy tourists can rent the entire island for a cool $AU7,600 (£4,100 or $US5,000) per night.The incident was at least the third saltwater crocodile attack in the state so far this year. In February a 4.2m-long croc attacked a man and ate his dog on a boat ramp north of Cairns. The animal was later shot by park rangers.Then in early May the remains of 65-year-old fisherman Kevin Darmody were found in the stomach of a 4.1-mtre crocodile in the Kennedy River, also near Cairns.

