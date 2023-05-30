International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/brazilian-president-calls-for-creation-of-common-currency-for-south-american-trade-1110802010.html
Brazilian President Calls for Creation of Common Currency for South American Trade
Brazilian President Calls for Creation of Common Currency for South American Trade
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday put forward a proposition to create a common currency for trade between the South American states
2023-05-30T18:52+0000
2023-05-30T18:52+0000
americas
brazil
lula da silva
dedollarisation
currency
free trade zone
latam airlines
south america
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204390_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_d73cd4b6ab83f65ef91204d6d50a5675.jpg
On Monday, Lula commented on efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar during his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Brazilian president said that South America functioning as a single economic block is the only way to effectively deal with problems and take a stronger stance at negotiations.
americas
brazil
south america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083204390_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5561d7dc6ac69d8a7eb5f3e2537c524e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new currency for south america, lula calls for cpmmon south american currency, south american trade,
new currency for south america, lula calls for cpmmon south american currency, south american trade,

Brazilian President Calls for Creation of Common Currency for South American Trade

18:52 GMT 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Mark LennihanThis April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box filled with U.S. currency in New York. In these uncertain times, financial advisers are urging clients to not only have an emergency fund but also to consider expanding their rainy-day savings.
This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box filled with U.S. currency in New York. In these uncertain times, financial advisers are urging clients to not only have an emergency fund but also to consider expanding their rainy-day savings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
RIO DE JANEIRO/BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday put forward a proposition to create a common currency for trade between the South American states during his speech at the regional leaders' summit.
"[I propose] creating a common credit in trade, thus reducing dependence on extra-regional currencies," he said at the South American summit in Brasilia.
On Monday, Lula commented on efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar during his meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Brazilian president said that South America functioning as a single economic block is the only way to effectively deal with problems and take a stronger stance at negotiations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала