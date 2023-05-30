International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/china-launches-shenzhou-16-manned-spacecraft-1110784752.html
China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft
China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft
JIUQUAN (China) (Sputnik) - China launched the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in... 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-30T02:29+0000
2023-05-30T02:29+0000
asia
the united nations (un)
international space station (iss)
jiuquan satellite launch center
tiangong space station
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110784473_24:0:2477:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_db0437a842536ec796d2628eb2ec7198.png
The spacecraft will deliver a crew of three to the Tiangong space station, according to the report. The Long March 2F carrier rocket took off as scheduled at 9:31 a.m. Beijing time (0131a.m. GMT). After the launch of Shenzhou 16, the number of people simultaneously in Earth's orbit has reached 17, breaking the previous record of 14 people, set in 2021. Three cosmonauts are flying to the Tiangong space station, where three others are already working. Eleven people, including Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts, are currently working on the International Space Station (ISS).China says the Tiangong space station will be the first open to all UN member states and says science experiments from eleven different countries will be conducted on it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/china-to-launch-shenzhou-16-space-mission-to-orbital-station-on-may-30---space-agency-1110766405.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110784473_330:0:2170:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_6e58d5cc99fab9d92fca9b724a94bb09.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the united nations (un), international space station (iss), jiuquan satellite launch center, tiangong space station, china
the united nations (un), international space station (iss), jiuquan satellite launch center, tiangong space station, china

China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft

02:29 GMT 30.05.2023
© YouTube / CCTVShenzhou 16 Missile Launch
Shenzhou 16 Missile Launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© YouTube / CCTV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
JIUQUAN (China) (Sputnik) - China launched the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in northwestern China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The spacecraft will deliver a crew of three to the Tiangong space station, according to the report.
The Long March 2F carrier rocket took off as scheduled at 9:31 a.m. Beijing time (0131a.m. GMT).
Roll out of the Shenzhou 14 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
Beyond Politics
China to Launch Shenzhou-16 Space Mission to Orbital Station on May 30 - Space Agency
Yesterday, 09:19 GMT
After the launch of Shenzhou 16, the number of people simultaneously in Earth's orbit has reached 17, breaking the previous record of 14 people, set in 2021.
Three cosmonauts are flying to the Tiangong space station, where three others are already working. Eleven people, including Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts, are currently working on the International Space Station (ISS).
China says the Tiangong space station will be the first open to all UN member states and says science experiments from eleven different countries will be conducted on it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала