https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/china-launches-shenzhou-16-manned-spacecraft-1110784752.html
China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft
China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft
JIUQUAN (China) (Sputnik) - China launched the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in... 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-30T02:29+0000
2023-05-30T02:29+0000
2023-05-30T02:29+0000
asia
the united nations (un)
international space station (iss)
jiuquan satellite launch center
tiangong space station
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110784473_24:0:2477:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_db0437a842536ec796d2628eb2ec7198.png
The spacecraft will deliver a crew of three to the Tiangong space station, according to the report. The Long March 2F carrier rocket took off as scheduled at 9:31 a.m. Beijing time (0131a.m. GMT). After the launch of Shenzhou 16, the number of people simultaneously in Earth's orbit has reached 17, breaking the previous record of 14 people, set in 2021. Three cosmonauts are flying to the Tiangong space station, where three others are already working. Eleven people, including Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts, are currently working on the International Space Station (ISS).China says the Tiangong space station will be the first open to all UN member states and says science experiments from eleven different countries will be conducted on it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/china-to-launch-shenzhou-16-space-mission-to-orbital-station-on-may-30---space-agency-1110766405.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110784473_330:0:2170:1380_1920x0_80_0_0_6e58d5cc99fab9d92fca9b724a94bb09.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the united nations (un), international space station (iss), jiuquan satellite launch center, tiangong space station, china
the united nations (un), international space station (iss), jiuquan satellite launch center, tiangong space station, china
China Launches Shenzhou 16 Manned Spacecraft
JIUQUAN (China) (Sputnik) - China launched the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in northwestern China, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The spacecraft will deliver a crew of three to the Tiangong space station, according to the report.
The Long March 2F carrier rocket took off as scheduled at 9:31 a.m. Beijing time (0131a.m. GMT).
After the launch of Shenzhou 16, the number of people simultaneously in Earth's orbit has reached 17, breaking the previous record of 14 people, set in 2021.
Three cosmonauts are flying to the Tiangong space station, where three others are already working. Eleven people, including Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts, are currently working on the International Space Station (ISS).
China says the Tiangong space station will be the first open to all UN member states and says science experiments from eleven different countries will be conducted on it.