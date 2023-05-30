Emergency Sirens Sound in Japan, South Korea as North Korea Launches 'Projectile'
21:57 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 22:10 GMT 30.05.2023)
Various sirens and evacuation alerts were issued to residents in Japan and South Korea early Wednesday after officials reported a 'projectile' had been launched by North Korean officials.
Air raid sirens had sound off in South Korea's Seoul as an alert issued by the Japanese government urged residents in the southern region of Okinawa to immediately seek shelter "inside buildings or underground." Citywide text alerts were also issues in Seoul.
Since-surfaced video footage has captured sirens sounding off in both countries.
Preliminary reports suggested the launch was that of a ballistic missile; however, it has also been reported the projectile was believed to be a "space launch vehicle" that Pyongyang had earlier indicated it would be launching in response to ongoing regional threats from the US and it's allies.
An emergency national security meeting has since been called by the South Korean government.
