Future of Missile Defense Lies in Lasers, Beams, Not in Warheads - Israeli Official

The future of missile defense lies in laser and other beam systems and not in kinetic, or missile-delivered, physical interception warheads, Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director Moshe Patel said

Patel explained that such development will be dictated by considerations of volume capabilities of energy as opposed to the much more limited and costly kinetically-delivered defense systems. Israel was also preparing development systems to protect its population centers against attack by hypersonic weapon-delivered warheads, Patel also said.Whatever the threat, Israel’s missile defense systems would be ready, Patel added.

