Lavrov and Burundi FM Shingiro Give Press Conference in Bujumbura
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Burundi counterpart Albert Shingiro give a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bujumbura, Burundi.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro give a joint press conference following bilateral talks in the city of Bujumbura.The diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea, and in February he visited Mali, Mauritania, and Sudan.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's current visit to Africa is his fourth trip to the continent in the past 12 months.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro give a joint press conference following bilateral talks in the city of Bujumbura.
The diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.
In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea, and in February he visited Mali, Mauritania, and Sudan.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!