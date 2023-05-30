https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/lavrov-and-burundi-fm-shingiro-give-press-conference-in-bujumbura-1110794029.html

Lavrov and Burundi FM Shingiro Give Press Conference in Bujumbura

Lavrov and Burundi FM Shingiro Give Press Conference in Bujumbura

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Burundi counterpart Albert Shingiro give a joint press conference following bilateral talks in Bujumbura, Burundi.

2023-05-30T11:36+0000

2023-05-30T11:36+0000

2023-05-30T11:36+0000

africa

burundi

russia

sergey lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro give a joint press conference following bilateral talks in the city of Bujumbura.The diplomats are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including regional and global issues.In July 2022, Lavrov visited Egypt, Ethiopia, Uganda, and the Republic of Congo. Six months later, in January 2023, the Russian diplomacy chief travelled to South Africa, Eswatini, Angola, and Eritrea, and in February he visited Mali, Mauritania, and Sudan.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

africa

burundi

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov and Burundi FM Shingiro give press conference in Bujumbura Lavrov and Burundi FM Shingiro give press conference in Bujumbura 2023-05-30T11:36+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergei lavrov, albert shingiro, bujumbura, burundi