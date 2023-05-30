https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/over-20-hungarians-injured-in-clashes-in-kosovo-seven-of-them-seriously-1110785212.html

Over 20 Hungarians Injured in Clashes in Kosovo, Seven of Them Seriously

More than 20 Hungarians serving in NATOs KFOR contingent were injured with clashes in the north of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky also said the injured Hungarian soldiers were being airlifted to Hungary for treatment. On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations. On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. The KFOR mission's troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. At least 52 Serbs have been injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that at least 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injuries.*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia for extremist activities.

