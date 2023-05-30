International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/rare-lopsided-supernova-blast-kicked-dead-star-across-galaxy-1110797175.html
Rare 'Lopsided' Supernova Blast Kicked Dead Star Across Galaxy
Rare 'Lopsided' Supernova Blast Kicked Dead Star Across Galaxy
A dead star kicked at great speed across space from its birth site has been discovered by a team of astronomers.
2023-05-30T15:55+0000
2023-05-30T15:55+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
galaxy
black hole
meerkat radio telescope
supernova
university of oxford
pulsar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685063_0:108:1280:828_1920x0_80_0_0_908271582dc95e4dea29e2bb9842a80f.jpg
A dead star kicked at great speed across space from its birth site has been discovered by a team of astronomers. It is only the fourth discovery of this kind, which explains the excitement it was met with by scientists.Using the MeerKAT radio telescope, European astronomers were observing the binary star formation named GRS 1915+105, consisting of a black hole and a normal star. Their work was part of the ThunderKAT Large Survey Program. That is when the team, led by astrophysicist Sara Elisa Motta of the Brera Astronomical Observatory in Italy, and the University of Oxford in the UK accidentally discovered a new object, appearing to resemble a flash of light, according to findings in a paper published on the arXiv preprint server.At this point, they saw the object's similarity with a pulsar bow-shock nebula discovered in 1987. That nebula was discovered by radio astronomers using the National Science Foundation's Very Large Array in New Mexico. It was dubbed G359.23-0.82, aka "the Mouse" due to its appearance in radio images, with something like a snout and a long, narrow tail. The dead star found as a result of the new research has been dubbed "the Mini Mouse" due to its similarity to that earlier detected radio nebula. This object was produced due to very special circumstances.After the demise of a massive star in an explosion - a supernova - if the latter is, so to say, lopsided, uneven energy distribution can result in a rare phenomenon. The pulsar formed during the explosion gradually left the place of its birth, moving at a speed of 320-360 km/s, with the entire process accompanied by the formation of a radio nebula with a cometary-like shape. This glow of light is what's called a pulsar bow-shock nebula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/supermassive-black-hole-triggered-largest-cosmic-explosion-in-history-1110284589.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220615/astronomers-detect-ultra-rare-x-ray-millisecond-pulsar-in-milky-way-1096347937.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685063_16:0:1264:936_1920x0_80_0_0_13a0522aa8f4e519f2e263983142a368.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supernova, blast, kicked dead star, across the galaxy, pulsar bow-shock nebula, meerkat radio telescope, binary star, black hole,
supernova, blast, kicked dead star, across the galaxy, pulsar bow-shock nebula, meerkat radio telescope, binary star, black hole,

Rare 'Lopsided' Supernova Blast Kicked Dead Star Across Galaxy

15:55 GMT 30.05.2023
CC BY 2.0 / ESA/Hubble & NASA / Hubble Sees a Dying Star's Final Moments
Hubble Sees a Dying Star's Final Moments - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
CC BY 2.0 / ESA/Hubble & NASA /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
When a massive star runs out of hydrogen, it sometimes transforms into a red supergiant and erupts in a tremendous explosion. As the core collapses, it forms an ultradense neutron star. Then, the remnants can stay hidden in the nebula created by the explosion, but recent new observations have revealed an even rarer occurrence.
A dead star kicked at great speed across space from its birth site has been discovered by a team of astronomers. It is only the fourth discovery of this kind, which explains the excitement it was met with by scientists.
Using the MeerKAT radio telescope, European astronomers were observing the binary star formation named GRS 1915+105, consisting of a black hole and a normal star. Their work was part of the ThunderKAT Large Survey Program. That is when the team, led by astrophysicist Sara Elisa Motta of the Brera Astronomical Observatory in Italy, and the University of Oxford in the UK accidentally discovered a new object, appearing to resemble a flash of light, according to findings in a paper published on the arXiv preprint server.
At this point, they saw the object's similarity with a pulsar bow-shock nebula discovered in 1987. That nebula was discovered by radio astronomers using the National Science Foundation's Very Large Array in New Mexico. It was dubbed G359.23-0.82, aka "the Mouse" due to its appearance in radio images, with something like a snout and a long, narrow tail.
Surroundings of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the active galaxy NGC 3783 in the southern constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Supermassive Black Hole Triggered Largest Cosmic Explosion in History
12 May, 18:55 GMT
The dead star found as a result of the new research has been dubbed "the Mini Mouse" due to its similarity to that earlier detected radio nebula. This object was produced due to very special circumstances.
After the demise of a massive star in an explosion - a supernova - if the latter is, so to say, lopsided, uneven energy distribution can result in a rare phenomenon. The pulsar formed during the explosion gradually left the place of its birth, moving at a speed of 320-360 km/s, with the entire process accompanied by the formation of a radio nebula with a cometary-like shape. This glow of light is what's called a pulsar bow-shock nebula.

"Thanks to the detection of structures similar to the Mouse and Mini Mouse, MeerKAT will help unveiling more young radio pulsars which will add to the still small population of such objects, which is predicted to count thousands of members in our Galaxy," the team of researchers stated.

An undated artist rendering provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech, depicts a dead star called a pulsar, center, and the surrounding disk of rubble, discovered by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2022
Astronomers Detect Ultra-Rare ‘X-Ray Millisecond’ Pulsar in Milky Way
15 June 2022, 14:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала