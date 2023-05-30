Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija
Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during a gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police secure entrance to the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.
NATO soldiers stand guard in the town of Mitrovica as Serbs protest against the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.
Serbs from Kosovo gather to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. Police fired tear gas during clashes with ethnic Serbs protesting to demand the withdrawal of law enforcement officers from northern Kosovo along with new ethnic Albanian mayors.
Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during their gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
In this grab taken from a video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following elections.
