Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija
Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija
tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies.
On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs went to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. Troops of the NATO-led KFOR mission, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok.At least 52 Serbs were injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday's clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injured.Take a look at the tensions in Kosovo in Sputnik's gallery:
Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija

16:49 GMT 30.05.2023
Recently, tensions escalated in the region after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint ethnic Albanian mayors in the Serbian-populated north of the province following the April 23 local elections, boycotted by most ethnic Serb voters.
On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs went to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. Troops of the NATO-led KFOR mission, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok.
At least 52 Serbs were injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday's clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injured.
Take a look at the tensions in Kosovo in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during a gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during a gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
1/8
© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during a gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police secure entrance to the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.

Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police secure entrance to the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.
2/8
© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police and KFOR (International Military Mission to Kosovo) military police secure entrance to the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, following clashes with Serb protesters demanding the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors.

© AFP 2023 / Armend Nimani

NATO soldiers stand guard in the town of Mitrovica as Serbs protest against the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.

NATO soldiers stand guard in the town of Mitrovica as Serbs protest against the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.
3/8
© AFP 2023 / Armend Nimani

NATO soldiers stand guard in the town of Mitrovica as Serbs protest against the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors.

© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo gather to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

Serbs from Kosovo gather to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
4/8
© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo gather to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. Police fired tear gas during clashes with ethnic Serbs protesting to demand the withdrawal of law enforcement officers from northern Kosovo along with new ethnic Albanian mayors.

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. Police fired tear gas during clashes with ethnic Serbs protesting to demand the withdrawal of law enforcement officers from northern Kosovo along with new ethnic Albanian mayors.
5/8
© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following controversial elections. Police fired tear gas during clashes with ethnic Serbs protesting to demand the withdrawal of law enforcement officers from northern Kosovo along with new ethnic Albanian mayors.

© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during their gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during their gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
6/8
© AFP 2023

Serbs from Kosovo face riot police during their gathering to demand the removal of recently elected Albanian mayors outside the municipal building in Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

© AP Photo

In this grab taken from a video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

In this grab taken from a video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo.
7/8
© AP Photo

In this grab taken from a video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo.

© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following elections.

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following elections.
8/8
© AFP 2023

Kosovo riot police along with KFOR military police secure access to a municipal building in Zvecan as Kosovo Serbs gather outside the building after police helped install ethnic Albanian mayors following elections.

