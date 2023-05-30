https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/tensions-flare-up-in-kosovo-and-metohija-1110790075.html

Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija

Tensions Flare Up in Kosovo and Metohija

tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs went to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. Troops of the NATO-led KFOR mission, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok.At least 52 Serbs were injured during the clashes in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said. Media reported that some 41 soldiers of the KFOR contingent also received injuries in Monday's clashes, with the mission itself confirming 25 injured.Take a look at the tensions in Kosovo in Sputnik's gallery:

