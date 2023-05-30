International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-military-accuses-china-of-aggressive-maneuver-during-south-china-sea-intercept-1110803040.html
US Military Accuses China of ‘Aggressive Maneuver’ During South China Sea Intercept
US Military Accuses China of ‘Aggressive Maneuver’ During South China Sea Intercept
The US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet pilot performed an "'unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea last week.
2023-05-30T20:32+0000
2023-05-30T20:27+0000
asia
south china sea
south china sea dispute
us military
rc-135
j-16 fighter jet
people's liberation army (pla) navy
us indo-pacific command
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105901729_0:1:2553:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_5be73f70a1670ecee81fccc9c804123a.jpg
A release issued by the command states the Chinese fighter pilot "flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence.""A People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023," the statement reads. "The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law."The release goes on to underscore that despite the incident, American forces will continue to carry out its operations in international waters. "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," the release concludes.The Tuesday announcement also included video footage of the incident.The buzzing incident comes months after US and Chinese militaries blasted one another in January over what each party perceived as unsafe air encounters over the South China Sea. At the time, Chinese officials indicated the US military "deliberately mislead public opinion" after its RC-135 carried out an "intentional close-in reconnaissance" of the disputed Paracel Islands.
south china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1e/1105901729_319:0:2235:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_8877ef4dfb36304bf0b6d6efdc97056f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military, us, us indo-pacific command, chinese j-16 fighter jet pilot, us air force rc-135 aircraft, south china sea
us military, us, us indo-pacific command, chinese j-16 fighter jet pilot, us air force rc-135 aircraft, south china sea

US Military Accuses China of ‘Aggressive Maneuver’ During South China Sea Intercept

20:32 GMT 30.05.2023
© Screenshot / Department of DefensePLA Navy J-11 Fighter Jet Flying Next to US Air Force RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft
PLA Navy J-11 Fighter Jet Flying Next to US Air Force RC-135 Reconnaissance Aircraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© Screenshot / Department of Defense
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday that a Chinese J-16 fighter jet pilot performed an "'unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea last week.
A release issued by the command states the Chinese fighter pilot "flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence."
"A People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023," the statement reads. "The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law."
The release goes on to underscore that despite the incident, American forces will continue to carry out its operations in international waters. "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," the release concludes.

The RC-135 aircraft is colloquially known as a spy plane, and came into use in the early 1960s during the Cold War. The US Air Force describes the plane as having the ability to collect "near real time on-scene intelligence."

The Tuesday announcement also included video footage of the incident.
The buzzing incident comes months after US and Chinese militaries blasted one another in January over what each party perceived as unsafe air encounters over the South China Sea. At the time, Chinese officials indicated the US military "deliberately mislead public opinion" after its RC-135 carried out an "intentional close-in reconnaissance" of the disputed Paracel Islands.

The South China Sea is a highly-contested area as China has maintained territorial disputes with Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei. The decadeslong maritime dispute specifically centers around islands in the region that have significant, untapped reserves.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала