Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said. 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
"That’s still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question. US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden

01:38 GMT 30.05.2023
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said.
"That’s still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question.
US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine.
The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
