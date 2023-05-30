https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-still-considering-supplying-ukraine-with-atacms-missile-systems---biden-1110784306.html
US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden
US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said. 30.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-30T01:38+0000
2023-05-30T01:38+0000
2023-05-30T01:38+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
john kirby
joe biden
ukraine
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:845:1500:1689_1920x0_80_0_0_853e37694c5435a9bcedb48f1265e25e.jpg
"That’s still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question. US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/russian-air-defense-intercepted-grom-missile-10-himars-and-2-storm-shadow-lrm-1110606136.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101664/22/1016642244_0:705:1500:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_4d032631a041333d1c05b7382b43a005.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
army tactical missile system (atacms), high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), john kirby, joe biden, ukraine, kiev
army tactical missile system (atacms), high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), john kirby, joe biden, ukraine, kiev
US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said.
"That’s still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question.
US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine.
The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.
Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.