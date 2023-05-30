https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/us-still-considering-supplying-ukraine-with-atacms-missile-systems---biden-1110784306.html

US Still Considering Supplying Ukraine With ATACMS Missile Systems Says Biden

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The United States is still considering supplying Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), US President Joe Biden said. 30.05.2023, Sputnik International

"That’s still in play," Biden told reporters shortly before his departure from Washington to the state of Delaware, answering a relevant question. US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier in May that the US still did not plan to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine. The ATACMS Missiles can hit targets 190 miles away and can be fired from launchers already provided to Ukraine from the West, including the HIMARS mobile launchers and the older M270 launchers.Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

