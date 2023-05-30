https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/video-probe-launched-after-pack-of-teens-attack-us-marines-during-holiday-weekend-1110803321.html

Video: Probe Launched After Pack of Teens Attack US Marines During Holiday Weekend

A now-viral video shows a pack of teenagers and young adults ruthlessly attacking three Marines who were enjoying their holiday. A Marine has claimed he asked them to stop lighting off fireworks after debris hit him in the face.

An investigation by local authorities was recently launched in Southern California after a massive fight involving several US Marines and a crowd of teenagers broke out over Memorial Day weekend.The brawl broke out Friday between three off-duty US Marines and a mob of teenagers at California's San Clemente Pier. A since-viral video shows one teenager punching the back of a Marines’ head, prompting the service member to turn and charge his attacker. Within seconds, the mob of teens appears to swarm the Marine and violently attack him and two other Marines on the scene. The teens attacking the Marines in the clip can be heard yelling “get his a**”, “get that f*****” and “what’s good n*****." In the clip, the Marines also appear to be curled in a fetal position while the mob attacks them.Video footage of the incident shows the mob eventually stopping the attack after what appears to be two adults, one woman and one man, intervening and screaming for the attackers to end hostilities.A statement released by the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) confirms "several Marines" and "numerous juveniles and young adults" were involved in the Friday altercation."Our deputies arrived on scene and investigated the incident. OCFA was on scene but all victims refused medical assistance," the release notes. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating this matter until all individuals responsible are identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Deputies have increased patrol checks in and around the SC Pier area for the public’s continued safety.”The OCSD believe at least 10 to 30 teenagers and young adults were involved in the attack. “This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects,” Sergeant Frank Gonzalez explained to local media.Hunter Antonino, one of the attacked Marines, claims he and his group were enjoying their time off, and had asked the teens to stop lighting fireworks after a piece of debris hit him in the face.The identities of those who attacked the Marines has not yet been revealed.

