International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/zelensky-has-turned-ukraine-into-new-afghanistan---former-pm-1110792704.html
Zelensky Has Turned Ukraine Into 'New Afghanistan' - Former PM
Zelensky Has Turned Ukraine Into 'New Afghanistan' - Former PM
It is not uncommon to draw parallels between the chaos and destruction that overwhelmed Afghanistan during the 20 year US and NATO-led occupation, and the crisis in Ukraine, which is mired in a full-scale NATO-Russia proxy war.
2023-05-30T10:36+0000
2023-05-30T10:36+0000
world
mykola azarov
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
afghanistan
russia
nato
euromaidan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096230715_0:25:3001:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_a485a430de87bc02732608309b2e1ec4.jpg
Volodymyr Zelensky's legacy will be to turn his country into a "new Afghanistan," former Ukrainian prime minister Nikolai Azarov has said."What do you think? Is there is a chance that Washington will get tired of its 'toy' in the foreseeable future? Or is the pleasure of playing dirty tricks on Russia more important than the lives of the hostages of the Kiev regime?" the politician asked.In an interview with Sputnik earlier this month, Azarov went into detail on the roles played by the United States and the UK in turning Ukraine into a failed state, recalling how, in the nine years since the 2014 Euromaidan coup, the country's population was cut in half – a catastrophe not witnessed even during the Second World War. Characterizing Zelensky as an empty vessel and tool of Western powers and oligarchic interests who cares more about profits and popularity abroad than about the Ukrainian people, Azarov expects him to suffer the same fate as his pro-Western predecessor Viktor Yushchenko.Azarov served as prime minister of Ukraine from 2002-2005, 2006-2007 and 2010-January 2014, presiding over Ukraine’s strongest economic growth in its post-Soviet history. He was forced to resign in early 2014 amid street protests in Kiev, several weeks before the Euromaidan coup overthrew President Viktor Yanukovych.Azarov isn’t the first to make comparisons between the crisis in his country and the 20-year war in Afghanistan, with independent observers characterizing both conflicts as opportunities for the US military-industrial complex to rake in massive new defense contracts, but warning that Ukraine could become Washington’s next Afghanistan-style "forever war."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/orban-ukraine-has-no-chance-of-beating-russia-amid-conflict-1110548727.html
ukraine
afghanistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096230715_0:0:2649:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_dba9bad9a1c2e481a1e9fc45fd5a34bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nikolai azarov, mykola azarov, ukraine, russia, afghanistan, nato, united states, britain, anglo saxons, conflict, crisis, war
nikolai azarov, mykola azarov, ukraine, russia, afghanistan, nato, united states, britain, anglo saxons, conflict, crisis, war

Zelensky Has Turned Ukraine Into 'New Afghanistan' - Former PM

10:36 GMT 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a servicemen report close to front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listens to a servicemen report close to front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, June 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
More and more observers have drawn parallels between the chaos and destruction that overwhelmed Afghanistan during the 20 year US and NATO-led war and occupation, and the crisis in Ukraine, where a Western-backed coup in 2014 led to a civil war in Donbass, and ultimately culminated in a full-scale NATO-Russia proxy war.
Volodymyr Zelensky's legacy will be to turn his country into a "new Afghanistan," former Ukrainian prime minister Nikolai Azarov has said.

"Over the years, presidents of Ukraine made promises to turn the country into either a new France or a new Switzerland. However, Zelensky went further than anyone and turned the country into a new Afghanistan, to the delight of the Anglo-Saxons and defense companies," Azarov wrote in a social media post.

"What do you think? Is there is a chance that Washington will get tired of its 'toy' in the foreseeable future? Or is the pleasure of playing dirty tricks on Russia more important than the lives of the hostages of the Kiev regime?" the politician asked.
In an interview with Sputnik earlier this month, Azarov went into detail on the roles played by the United States and the UK in turning Ukraine into a failed state, recalling how, in the nine years since the 2014 Euromaidan coup, the country's population was cut in half – a catastrophe not witnessed even during the Second World War. Characterizing Zelensky as an empty vessel and tool of Western powers and oligarchic interests who cares more about profits and popularity abroad than about the Ukrainian people, Azarov expects him to suffer the same fate as his pro-Western predecessor Viktor Yushchenko.
Украинские военные с гаубицей M777. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2023
World
Orban: Ukraine Has ‘No Chance’ of Beating Russia
23 May, 23:13 GMT
Azarov served as prime minister of Ukraine from 2002-2005, 2006-2007 and 2010-January 2014, presiding over Ukraine’s strongest economic growth in its post-Soviet history. He was forced to resign in early 2014 amid street protests in Kiev, several weeks before the Euromaidan coup overthrew President Viktor Yanukovych.
Azarov isn’t the first to make comparisons between the crisis in his country and the 20-year war in Afghanistan, with independent observers characterizing both conflicts as opportunities for the US military-industrial complex to rake in massive new defense contracts, but warning that Ukraine could become Washington’s next Afghanistan-style "forever war."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала