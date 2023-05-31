https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/biden-mccarthy-reach-debt-ceiling-agreement-will-congress-approve-1110803938.html
Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?
Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the reached agreement by President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.
2023-05-31T04:44+0000
2023-05-31T04:44+0000
2023-05-31T09:49+0000
fault lines
radio
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
texas
debt ceiling
ukraine
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110803781_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6be56a8d912ea3eb34fbcb8e8a1d61.png
Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the reached agreement by President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneySteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentJeff Charles - Political Commentator & Host of "A Fresh Perspective" podcast.In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted Russian civil infrastructure, along with the mass Russian strikes on Ukrainian airfields.In the second hour, Fault Lines team were joined by attorneys Robert Patillo and Steve Gill to discuss the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Biden and Kevin McCarthy and what will happen with the deal in the US Congress.In the third hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the Turkish presidential elections and what Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory means going forward.Later in the third hour, political commentator Jeff Charles spoke with the team about the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by the State House of Representatives and the reasons behind it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
turkiye
texas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110803781_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0a0d40b945ac3881b11ea438c949cd77.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, drone strikes on russian civil infrastructure, debt ceiling, turkish presidential elections, the impeachment of texas attorney general ken paxton
fault lines, drone strikes on russian civil infrastructure, debt ceiling, turkish presidential elections, the impeachment of texas attorney general ken paxton
Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?
04:44 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 31.05.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the reached agreement by President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Patillo - Civil Rights Attorney
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Jeff Charles - Political Commentator & Host of "A Fresh Perspective" podcast.
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted Russian civil infrastructure, along with the mass Russian strikes on Ukrainian airfields.
In the second hour, Fault Lines team were joined by attorneys Robert Patillo and Steve Gill to discuss the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Biden and Kevin McCarthy and what will happen with the deal in the US Congress.
In the third hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the Turkish presidential elections and what Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory means going forward.
Later in the third hour, political commentator Jeff Charles spoke with the team about the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by the State House of Representatives and the reasons behind it.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.