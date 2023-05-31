https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/biden-mccarthy-reach-debt-ceiling-agreement-will-congress-approve-1110803938.html

Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?

Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the reached agreement by President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.

2023-05-31T04:44+0000

2023-05-31T04:44+0000

2023-05-31T09:49+0000

fault lines

radio

recep tayyip erdogan

turkiye

texas

debt ceiling

ukraine

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110803781_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1c6be56a8d912ea3eb34fbcb8e8a1d61.png

Biden, McCarthy Reach Debt Ceiling Agreement: Will Congress Approve? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the reached agreement by President Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Civil Rights AttorneySteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentJeff Charles - Political Commentator & Host of "A Fresh Perspective" podcast.In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined Fault Lines to discuss the Ukrainian drone strikes that targeted Russian civil infrastructure, along with the mass Russian strikes on Ukrainian airfields.In the second hour, Fault Lines team were joined by attorneys Robert Patillo and Steve Gill to discuss the debt ceiling agreement reached by President Biden and Kevin McCarthy and what will happen with the deal in the US Congress.In the third hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier joined the Fault Lines show to discuss the Turkish presidential elections and what Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory means going forward.Later in the third hour, political commentator Jeff Charles spoke with the team about the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton by the State House of Representatives and the reasons behind it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

turkiye

texas

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, drone strikes on russian civil infrastructure, debt ceiling, turkish presidential elections, the impeachment of texas attorney general ken paxton