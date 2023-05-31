https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/drone-attacks-in-moscow-clashes-in-kosovo-debt-ceiling-agreement-1110802543.html

Drone Attacks in Moscow, Clashes in Kosovo, Debt Ceiling Agreement

Drone Attacks in Moscow, Clashes in Kosovo, Debt Ceiling Agreement

Democrats pivot from Russiagate to red-baiting Donald Trump, and musician Roger Waters upsets German authorities.

2023-05-31T04:54+0000

2023-05-31T04:54+0000

2023-05-31T10:05+0000

political misfits

drone attack

ukraine

brazil

kosovo

nato

latin america

inflation

debt ceiling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110802377_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_97f0715a7b26375cacb23f26160092bb.png

Drone Attacks in Moscow, Clashes in Kosovo, Debt Ceiling Agreement Democrats pivot from Russiagate to red-baiting Donald Trump, and musician Roger Waters upsets German authorities.

Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow, the results of Turkey’s runoff election, increasing violence in Sudan, the clashes between protestors and NATO forces in Kosovo, what's behind the border clashes between Iran and Afghanistan, and the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses corporate price gouging pushing inflation, rising food prices in Europe, how Washington interferes in European trade policy to further its geopolitical goals, and how the entry of DeSantis in the Republican primary has not cleared the field of possible Trump challengers.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses bilateral meetings between respective Brazilian and Venezuelan Presidents Lula da Silva and Nicolas Maduro ahead of region-wide meetings in Brazil, renewed attempts at regional integration in Latin America, and Europe and Washington's still-fruitless attempt to strongarm support for Kiev among Latin American countries.The Misfits also discuss the partial collapse of an apartment building in Iowa, the incredible historical and political ignorance of former Senator and current MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, new reporting on Senator Dianne Feinstein’s decline, and former FBI Director James Comey’s reaction to the Durham report.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

brazil

kosovo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, roger waters, is russiagate a hoax, ukrainian terrorism, drone attacks on moscow, what is happening in sudan, what is happening in kosovo, inflation, rising food prices in europe