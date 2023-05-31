https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/drone-attacks-in-moscow-clashes-in-kosovo-debt-ceiling-agreement-1110802543.html
Drone Attacks in Moscow, Clashes in Kosovo, Debt Ceiling Agreement
Democrats pivot from Russiagate to red-baiting Donald Trump, and musician Roger Waters upsets German authorities.
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow, the results of Turkey’s runoff election, increasing violence in Sudan, the clashes between protestors and NATO forces in Kosovo, what's behind the border clashes between Iran and Afghanistan, and the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan.Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses corporate price gouging pushing inflation, rising food prices in Europe, how Washington interferes in European trade policy to further its geopolitical goals, and how the entry of DeSantis in the Republican primary has not cleared the field of possible Trump challengers.Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses bilateral meetings between respective Brazilian and Venezuelan Presidents Lula da Silva and Nicolas Maduro ahead of region-wide meetings in Brazil, renewed attempts at regional integration in Latin America, and Europe and Washington's still-fruitless attempt to strongarm support for Kiev among Latin American countries.The Misfits also discuss the partial collapse of an apartment building in Iowa, the incredible historical and political ignorance of former Senator and current MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, new reporting on Senator Dianne Feinstein’s decline, and former FBI Director James Comey’s reaction to the Durham report.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 31.05.2023)
Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in Moscow, the results of Turkey’s runoff election, increasing violence in Sudan, the clashes between protestors and NATO forces in Kosovo, what's behind the border clashes between Iran and Afghanistan, and the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan.
Economist, radio show host, and author Jack Rasmus discusses corporate price gouging pushing inflation, rising food prices in Europe, how Washington interferes in European trade policy to further its geopolitical goals, and how the entry of DeSantis in the Republican primary has not cleared the field of possible Trump challengers.
Editor of Kawsachun News and PressTV Latin America correspondent Camila Escalante discusses bilateral meetings between respective Brazilian and Venezuelan Presidents Lula da Silva and Nicolas Maduro ahead of region-wide meetings in Brazil, renewed attempts at regional integration in Latin America, and Europe and Washington's still-fruitless attempt to strongarm support for Kiev among Latin American countries.
The Misfits also discuss the partial collapse of an apartment building in Iowa, the incredible historical and political ignorance of former Senator and current MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill, new reporting on Senator Dianne Feinstein’s decline, and former FBI Director James Comey’s reaction to the Durham report.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.