https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/erdogan-retains-turkish-presidency-while-kosovo-witnesses-upheaval-1110801286.html
Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval
Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.
2023-05-31T05:04+0000
2023-05-31T05:04+0000
2023-05-31T10:07+0000
the final countdown
us debt ceiling crisis
serbia
kosovo
moscow
ukraine
recep tayyip erdogan
volodymyr zelensky
gun violence
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110801128_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_821ad673d060e7652ab6630db52fefce.jpg
Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.
Melik Abdul: Conservative commentator, Cohost of Fault LinesNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translatorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Conservative commentator and Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the debt ceiling deal.In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Serbia's clashes with Kosovo.In the last hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss an array of topics, including drone attacks on Moscow, the Turkish elections, and Zelensky requesting Ukraine to sanction Iran.The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, on Memorial Day weekend gun violence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
serbia
kosovo
moscow
ukraine
iran
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110801128_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_92d6371b1615616b5bf9ba1f39cdca26.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, what is happening in kosovo, why tensions are flaring between kosovo and serbia, drone attacks on moscow, gun violence in the usa
the final countdown, what is happening in kosovo, why tensions are flaring between kosovo and serbia, drone attacks on moscow, gun violence in the usa
Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval
05:04 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 31.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.
Melik Abdul: Conservative commentator, Cohost of Fault Lines
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Conservative commentator and Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the debt ceiling deal.
In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Serbia's clashes with Kosovo.
In the last hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss an array of topics, including drone attacks on Moscow, the Turkish elections, and Zelensky requesting Ukraine to sanction Iran.
The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, on Memorial Day weekend gun violence.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.