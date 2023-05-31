Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval

International
LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.
2023-05-31T05:04+0000
2023-05-31T10:07+0000
Melik Abdul: Conservative commentator, Cohost of Fault LinesNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translatorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Conservative commentator and Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the debt ceiling deal.In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Serbia's clashes with Kosovo.In the last hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss an array of topics, including drone attacks on Moscow, the Turkish elections, and Zelensky requesting Ukraine to sanction Iran.The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, on Memorial Day weekend gun violence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
05:04 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 31.05.2023)
The Final Countdown
Manila Chan
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.
Melik Abdul: Conservative commentator, Cohost of Fault Lines
Nebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Conservative commentator and Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the debt ceiling deal.
In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Serbia's clashes with Kosovo.
In the last hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss an array of topics, including drone attacks on Moscow, the Turkish elections, and Zelensky requesting Ukraine to sanction Iran.
The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, on Memorial Day weekend gun violence.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
