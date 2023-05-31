https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/erdogan-retains-turkish-presidency-while-kosovo-witnesses-upheaval-1110801286.html

Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.

Erdogan Retains Turkish Presidency While Kosovo Witnesses Upheaval On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss top news, such as Erdogan retaining the Turkish presidency and clashes between Serbia and Kosovo.

Melik Abdul: Conservative commentator, Cohost of Fault LinesNebojsa Malic: Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translatorMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Conservative commentator and Cohost of Fault Lines Melik Abdul to discuss the debt ceiling deal.In the second half of the hour Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discusses Serbia's clashes with Kosovo.In the last hour, International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda joins to discuss an array of topics, including drone attacks on Moscow, the Turkish elections, and Zelensky requesting Ukraine to sanction Iran.The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, on Memorial Day weekend gun violence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

