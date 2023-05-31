https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/erdogan-wins-drones-attack-moscow-debt-ceiling-deal-1110805047.html

Erdogan Wins; Drones Attack Moscow; Debt Ceiling Deal

Turkiye President Recep Erdogan has officially won the election and retains his leadership of the second-largest land army in NATO.

2023-05-31

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the elections in Turkiye. Turkiye President Recep Erdogan has officially won the election and retains his leadership of the second-largest land army in NATO.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Democrats in Congress demand a more aggressive and dangerous policy toward Russia. Also, South Africa guarantees immunity for participants in the June meeting and the August BRICS summit.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the debt ceiling. Progressive leaders argue that they are considering withdrawing support for President Biden's debt ceiling deal but most observers believe that they will fall in line for the vote.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. African nations are pushing back against US hegemony as there is talk of new Russian bases in West Africa and the end of unipolarism in the resource-rich region.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkiye President Recep Erdogan has officially won the election and retains his leadership of the second-largest land army in NATO. Also, Israel attacks Syria, and Netanyahu may be paying for ditching the Democrats.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss China. Australia is inundated with war propaganda. Also, China is refusing to meet with US war personnel.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, joins us to discuss the new world order. Notorious hawk Fiona Hill gave a talk recently wherein she acknowledged the decline of US hegemony.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Palestine. There is no safe place in Gaza to hide from Israeli military assaults.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

