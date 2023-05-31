https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/minsk-believes-deploying-russian-tactical-nuclear-arms-to-cool-down-war-like-rhetoric-1110813981.html
Minsk Believes Deploying Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms to Cool Down War-Like Rhetoric
Minsk expects that agreements with Russia on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic will cool down the war-like rhetoric of neighboring Western countries and Ukraine and will not allow a more global military confrontation, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday.
"I have recently signed with my Russian counterpart a regulation on the procedure for keeping nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. This is an effective measure that should cool the aggressive character and war-like rhetoric that comes from our neighbors and prevent it from escalating into some kind of global, large-scale war," Khrenin said in his address to the parliament.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.
Minsk Believes Deploying Russian Tactical Nuclear Arms to Cool Down War-Like Rhetoric
MINSK (Sputnik) - Minsk expects that agreements with Russia on the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in the republic will cool down the war-like rhetoric of neighboring Western countries and Ukraine and will not allow a more global military confrontation, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Wednesday.
"I have recently signed with my Russian counterpart a regulation on the procedure for keeping nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. This is an effective measure that should cool the aggressive character and war-like rhetoric that comes from our neighbors and prevent it from escalating into some kind of global, large-scale war," Khrenin said in his address to the parliament.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons
in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.
On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.