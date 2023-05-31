https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/report-special-counsel-files-subpoenas-for-ex-trump-staffers-over-krebs-firing-1110826383.html

Report: Special Counsel Files Subpoenas for Ex-Trump Staffers Over Krebs Firing

Jack Smith and his team have reportedly issued subpoenas for former staffers of Trump in an attempt to find out what his state of mind was during that period.

A new report has detailed that the special counsel investigation into former US President Donald Trump has reached a point where it has begun to probe the firing of one-time cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs. The latest developments indicate US prosecutors recently subpoenaed former staffers who worked for Trump during that period in which he fired Krebs. It's speculated prosecutors may ask about Trump’s state of mind at the time, as well as make an effort to organize a timeline of the events.Trump fired Krebs from his cybersecurity role on November 17, 2020, after his office disputed election fraud claims being touted by Trump and his camp, then issuing a statement calling the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result,” the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said at the time.The statement caused Trump to retaliate in a combative manner, with the former president then blasting Krebs' remarks as "highly inaccurate" as there were - according to Trump - "massive improprieties and fraud." He concluded his 2020 tweet by announcing Krebs' dismissal.Trump, who is leading in polls as the Republican contender for 2024 election cycle, has continued to promote his “big lie," even after the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, that later prompted the House chamber to impeach him for incitement.

