Russia Temporarily Bans Export of Bullets, Casings

The Russian government said on Wednesday that export of bullets and casings are banned until December 31, 2023.

According to the government's decree, the ban does not cover export of bullets and casings that are necessary for the Russian military."The measure <...> does not apply to goods: <...> exported from the territory of the Russian Federation to support the activities of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other troops, military formations and bodies <...> located in foreign states," the document says.The government prepared this resolution in accordance with the presidential decree on special economic measures. It emphasizes that it is aimed at protecting national interests. Vladimir Putin signed the decree "On the use of special economic measures in the sphere of foreign economic activity to ensure security of the Russian Federation" on 8 March.

