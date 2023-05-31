International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russia-temporarily-bans-export-of-bullets-casings-1110814599.html
Russia Temporarily Bans Export of Bullets, Casings
Russia Temporarily Bans Export of Bullets, Casings
The Russian government said on Wednesday that export of bullets and casings are banned until December 31, 2023.
2023-05-31T09:29+0000
2023-05-31T09:29+0000
russia
russia
russian federation
bullet
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103877/48/1038774820_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_64d4a43fcbb8544ddba1e703ae6749fb.jpg
According to the government's decree, the ban does not cover export of bullets and casings that are necessary for the Russian military."The measure &lt;...&gt; does not apply to goods: &lt;...&gt; exported from the territory of the Russian Federation to support the activities of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other troops, military formations and bodies &lt;...&gt; located in foreign states," the document says.The government prepared this resolution in accordance with the presidential decree on special economic measures. It emphasizes that it is aimed at protecting national interests. Vladimir Putin signed the decree "On the use of special economic measures in the sphere of foreign economic activity to ensure security of the Russian Federation" on 8 March.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russia-returns-to-top-10-worlds-largest-economies-first-since-2014-1110160735.html
russia
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103877/48/1038774820_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb8954204dafa7e2c170bf0ac388e99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bans export of bullets, export of bullets and casings
bans export of bullets, export of bullets and casings

Russia Temporarily Bans Export of Bullets, Casings

09:29 GMT 31.05.2023
© Photo : PixabayBullets
Bullets - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government said on Wednesday that export of bullets and casings are banned until December 31, 2023.
According to the government's decree, the ban does not cover export of bullets and casings that are necessary for the Russian military.
"The measure <...> does not apply to goods: <...> exported from the territory of the Russian Federation to support the activities of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, other troops, military formations and bodies <...> located in foreign states," the document says.
A view of Moscow City international business center - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
Economy
Russia Returns to Top-10 World's Largest Economies First Since 2014
7 May, 05:51 GMT
The government prepared this resolution in accordance with the presidential decree on special economic measures. It emphasizes that it is aimed at protecting national interests. Vladimir Putin signed the decree "On the use of special economic measures in the sphere of foreign economic activity to ensure security of the Russian Federation" on 8 March.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала