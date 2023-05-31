https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-press-conference-in-mozambique-1110812336.html
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following bilateral talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo, Mozambique.
Lavrov and Nyusi have discussed a wide range of shared interests and topics concerning their international standing.
Mozambique is the third country of Lavrov's African tour. Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat visited Kenya and Burundi. After Mozambique, Lavrov will travel to South Africa, where he will take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique
Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Mozambique's capital city, Maputo.
Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.
Lavrov and Nyusi have discussed a wide range of shared interests and topics concerning their international standing.
Mozambique is the third country of Lavrov's African tour. Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat visited Kenya and Burundi. After Mozambique, Lavrov will travel to South Africa, where he will take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!