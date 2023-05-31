https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russian-foreign-minister-lavrov-holds-press-conference-in-mozambique-1110812336.html

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following bilateral talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo, Mozambique.

2023-05-31T10:03+0000

2023-05-31T10:03+0000

2023-05-31T10:03+0000

africa

sergey lavrov

mozambique

russia

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109219012_0:0:2928:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_7968f69a6aea2ce24ab8009214df6a49.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi in Maputo.Lavrov and Nyusi have discussed a wide range of shared interests and topics concerning their international standing.Mozambique is the third country of Lavrov's African tour. Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat visited Kenya and Burundi. After Mozambique, Lavrov will travel to South Africa, where he will take part in the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

africa

mozambique

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Mozambique 2023-05-31T10:03+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, bilateral talks, mozambican president filipe nyusi