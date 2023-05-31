https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/senior-poverty-growing-as-biden-proposes-new-snap-work-requirements-1110804579.html

Senior Poverty Growing as Biden Proposes New SNAP Work Requirements

Senior Poverty Growing as Biden Proposes New SNAP Work Requirements

The Origins of Memorial Day, African Unity In the Age of Multipolarity, Nonprofit Helpline Replaces Workers With AI.

2023-05-31T04:24+0000

2023-05-31T04:24+0000

2023-05-31T09:43+0000

by any means necessary

radio

memorial day

artificial intelligence (ai)

surveillance

debt ceiling

debt ceiling

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110804421_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18de5d0fe0921c9c5a8a502e7e183e17.png

Senior Poverty Growing As Biden Proposes New SNAP Work Requirements The Origins of Memorial Day, African Unity In the Age of Multipolarity, Nonprofit Helpline Replaces Workers With AI.

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the history of memorial day and its origins in celebrations of fallen Union soldiers in Black communities following the Civil War, the history of the 1937 Memorial Day massacre and what lessons it continues to teach about the power of organizing, and why memorial day commemorations today fail to confront why US soldiers are sent to war.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the recent commemoration of African Liberation Day and how the lessons of Kwame Nkrumah apply to today's issues of a new cold war between the US and NATO and Russia and China, the history of African unity during the cold war and the involvement of China and the Soviet Union on the African continent, and the consequences of African disunity caused by US intervention on the continent and in the African diaspora.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss comments by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warning of "overregulation" as the European Union prepares new rules over the use of artificial intelligence, the disbanding of the National Eating Disorder Association telephone helpline and its replacement by an AI program, the curious timing of this closure just as staff unionized and what this replacement by AI demonstrates about the future of labor struggle, and reports that the San Francisco Police Department requested live access to surveillance cameras to monitor a protest in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the debt ceiling deal and its reported inclusion of an expansion of work requirements for SNAP benefits over the age of 49, a lawsuit challenging an upcoming Florida law banning some Chinese citizens and some citizens of other countries from buying real estate in Florida and how that fits into DeSantis' right-wing agenda on which he is campaigning for president, and reports that Biden campaign officials plan to boost the image of Vice President Kamala Harris as a part of Biden’s re-election campaign.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, 1937 memorial day massacre, the power of organizing, african liberation day, new cold war, debt ceiling deal