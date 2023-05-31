https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/sevilla-fc-win-record-seventh-europa-league-title-after-besting-roma-in-penalties-1110827332.html

Sevilla FC Win Record Seventh Europa League Title After Besting Roma in Penalties

Sevilla FC Win Record Seventh Europa League Title After Besting Roma in Penalties

Sevilla FC won their record seventh Europa League Title on Wednesday after besting Roma 4-1 on penalties.

2023-05-31T23:08+0000

2023-05-31T23:08+0000

2023-05-31T23:04+0000

beyond politics

europa league

fc roma

sevilla

football club

football game

budapest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg

Sevilla FC won their record seventh Europa League Title on Wednesday after besting Roma 4-1 on penalties.The Budapest-based final went to penalties after both sides failed to break a 1-1 tie by the end of extra time. Sevilla's winning penalty kick came from Argentine defender Gonzalo Montiel, who had previously missed a kick when he hit the right post.Roma's Paulo Dybala had initially scored the team's first goal on minute 35; however, it was later equalized with an own-goal by Italian center-back Gianluca Mancini.Sevilla goalkeeper and shootout hero Yassine Bounou told media that keeping calm was key to coming out on top during the match. "I've lived through many moments like this, I think you have to be very calm in moments like this. And your team-mates, they make you calm, they give you security," he said.The team's win now puts them in line to qualify for next season's Champions League despite having finished the La Liga season outside of the top-4 ranking.

budapest

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sevilla fc, roma fc, europa league, penalty kicks, budapest, football title,