Sevilla FC Win Record Seventh Europa League Title After Besting Roma in Penalties
Sevilla FC won their record seventh Europa League Title on Wednesday after besting Roma 4-1 on penalties.
Sevilla has a unique record: it has played in seven UEFA Europa League finals and won them all. Wednesday's win ensures the football club as having clinched the highest number of titles in the tournament.
Sevilla FC won their record seventh Europa League Title on Wednesday after besting Roma 4-1 on penalties.
The Budapest-based final went to penalties after both sides failed to break a 1-1 tie by the end of extra time. Sevilla's winning penalty kick came from Argentine defender Gonzalo Montiel, who had previously missed a kick when he hit the right post.
Roma's Paulo Dybala had initially scored the team's first goal on minute 35; however, it was later equalized with an own-goal by Italian center-back Gianluca Mancini.
Sevilla goalkeeper and shootout hero Yassine Bounou told media that keeping calm was key to coming out on top during the match.
"I've lived through many moments like this, I think you have to be very calm in moments like this. And your team-mates, they make you calm, they give you security," he said.
"This year there's been a lot of emotions, between the World Cup and everything, and today, sometimes your head goes and you aren't analyzing exactly what happens, so you have to take things with normality."
The team's win now puts them in line to qualify for next season's Champions League despite having finished the La Liga season outside of the top-4 ranking.