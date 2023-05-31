https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/the-cancel-mccarthy-caucus-1110806480.html

The Cancel McCarthy Caucus

The Cancel McCarthy Caucus

US Republicans are grinding their teeth at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the debt ceiling deal he made with US President Joe Biden.

2023-05-31T02:10+0000

2023-05-31T02:10+0000

2023-05-31T02:05+0000

political cartoons

us

us house of representatives

house republicans

kevin mccarthy

debt ceiling

us debt ceiling crisis

cartoons

sputnik cartoons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110805927_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_ad6dffec7d2c593920c20ca0224f0f6a.jpg

US Republicans are grinding their teeth at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the debt ceiling deal he made with US President Joe Biden. Almost 12 members of the House Freedom Caucus - a group which consists of some of the most hard-line conservatives in the House of Representatives, criticized the long-awaited debt ceiling deal and have since sworn to vote no on the bill.GOP lawmakers are now threatening to use the motion to vacate, which would force a vote to remove McCarthy, with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) first suggesting the idea. But not everyone is on board with the planned mutiny, as Scott Perry (R-PA), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said it may be too early to take such action.Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has suggested using the motion as a political stunt in order to persuade McCarthy to allow members to make whatever changes they want to the bill, a move which could slow the the deal's passage. Perry, who seemed to back the side of caution in his response to Buck’s dramatic threats, has told reporters he is dedicated to “defeating” the recent debt deal, even as the country risks falling into default.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kevin mccarthy, us, republicans, us congress, debt ceiling deal, us president joe biden