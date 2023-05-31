https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/the-cancel-mccarthy-caucus-1110806480.html
The Cancel McCarthy Caucus
The Cancel McCarthy Caucus
US Republicans are grinding their teeth at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the debt ceiling deal he made with US President Joe Biden.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1e/1110805927_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_ad6dffec7d2c593920c20ca0224f0f6a.jpg
Almost 12 members of the House Freedom Caucus - a group which consists of some of the most hard-line conservatives in the House of Representatives, criticized the long-awaited debt ceiling deal and have since sworn to vote no on the bill.GOP lawmakers are now threatening to use the motion to vacate, which would force a vote to remove McCarthy, with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) first suggesting the idea. But not everyone is on board with the planned mutiny, as Scott Perry (R-PA), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said it may be too early to take such action.Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has suggested using the motion as a political stunt in order to persuade McCarthy to allow members to make whatever changes they want to the bill, a move which could slow the the deal's passage. Perry, who seemed to back the side of caution in his response to Buck's dramatic threats, has told reporters he is dedicated to "defeating" the recent debt deal, even as the country risks falling into default.
The Cancel McCarthy Caucus
It took 15 ballots and four days to elect Kevin McCarthy to the role of House speaker in January after days of negotiations within his own party. He was only able to sway fellow Republicans after he made a commitment to rein in spending, a commitment posing significant challenges for him amid the debt ceiling crisis.
US Republicans are grinding their teeth
at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over the debt ceiling deal he made with US President Joe Biden. Almost 12 members of the House Freedom Caucus - a group which consists of some of the most hard-line conservatives in the House of Representatives, criticized the long-awaited debt ceiling deal and have since sworn to vote no on the bill.
GOP lawmakers are now threatening to use the motion to vacate, which would force a vote to remove McCarthy, with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) first suggesting the idea. But not everyone is on board with the planned mutiny, as Scott Perry (R-PA), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said it may be too early to take such action.
“I was asking my colleagues in the House Freedom Caucus whether they were considering a motion to vacate as a result of a broken promise,” Buck said. “Scott Perry, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told me it’s premature: ‘Let’s get through this battle and decide if we want another battle.’”
Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has suggested using the motion as a political stunt in order to persuade McCarthy to allow members to make whatever changes they want to the bill, a move which could slow the the deal's passage. Perry, who seemed to back the side of caution in his response to Buck’s dramatic threats, has told reporters he is dedicated to “defeating” the recent debt deal, even as the country risks falling into default.