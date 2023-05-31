https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/the-us-keeps-saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud-1110805399.html
The US Keeps Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
The US Keeps Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan winning his re-election, and the EU threatening Twitter with a ban.
The U.S. Keeps Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan winning his re-election, and the EU threatening Twitter with a ban.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Putin has to be Reserved, Drones in Moscow, and US Politicians Want Direct Conflict with RussiaCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Last Generation, The Debt Ceiling, and Nevada Politicians Debate Trans Rights for Kids In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Russia striking Kiev, Russian People upset with Ukraine's terrorism in Moscow, and the origins of these drones. Sonja spoke about the terror groups in Belgorod and Putin addressing the public. Sonja discussed the terror attack in Moscow and US politicians delighted with the possibility of Russian deaths. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker McCarthy, the Pentagon budget, and Nevada politics. Carmine commented on the debt deal proposed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the establishment Republicans in Congress. Carmine talked about the beginning of pride month and the continued push of trans ideology in public schools.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The US Keeps Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud
04:14 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 31.05.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan winning his re-election, and the EU threatening Twitter with a ban.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Putin has to be Reserved, Drones in Moscow, and US Politicians Want Direct Conflict with Russia
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The Last Generation, The Debt Ceiling, and Nevada Politicians Debate Trans Rights for Kids
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Russia striking Kiev, Russian People upset with Ukraine's terrorism in Moscow, and the origins of these drones. Sonja spoke about the terror groups in Belgorod and Putin addressing the public. Sonja discussed the terror attack in Moscow and US politicians delighted with the possibility of Russian deaths.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about the debt ceiling deal struck by Speaker McCarthy, the Pentagon budget, and Nevada politics. Carmine commented on the debt deal proposed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the establishment Republicans in Congress. Carmine talked about the beginning of pride month and the continued push of trans ideology in public schools.
