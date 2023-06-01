https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/bodycam-captures-moment-florida-driver-was-launched-off-tow-truck-on-highway-1110828835.html

Bodycam Captures Moment Florida Driver Was Launched Off Tow Truck on Highway

Bodycam Captures Moment Florida Driver Was Launched Off Tow Truck on Highway

No deaths and no injuries were reported following the incident. The driver launched their car from the parked tow truck after failing to move to another lane.

2023-06-01T02:46+0000

2023-06-01T02:46+0000

2023-06-01T02:41+0000

car crash

viral video

americas

us

georgia

florida

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg

Shocking video footage was recently released of the moment a driver mistakenly drove onto the tail-end of a tow truck and was sent flying over 100 feet in the before crashing near a US highway.Released bodycam recording shows the 21-year-old Florida woman crashing her Nissan Altima along the highway in Georgia's Lowndes County after driving up the lowered ramp of a tow truck. The speed with which the drive hit the ramp prompted the vehicle to fly about 120 feet through the air before the crash. The car came to a rest about 23 feet down from where it launched off the tow truck.The accident was captured on an officer’s body camera while police were responding to an earlier crash on Highway 84.The tow truck had been parked in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights on. The highway did not appear to have a breakdown lane.The Tallahassee driver survived the accident but sustained serious injuries. US media reports indicate she is still in the hospital but is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.Crystal Zion, a lieutenant with Georgia State Patrol, is using the crash as an example to point out the importance of moving over when you see emergency lights on. Georgia has a “Move Over” Law which requires drivers to move one lane over when they see an emergency vehicle parked on the shoulder of a highway. “When you see those lights to slow down, move over,” she said.

americas

georgia

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

viral video, tow truck, car crash, georgia