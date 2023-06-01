https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/chinese-defense-chief-rebuffs-meeting-with-pentagon-head-1110823038.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Chinese defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon head.
Angelo Giuliano: Italian-Swiss financial consultantMark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist, Editor for The CradleKiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer & teacherIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Italian-Swiss financial consultant Angelo Giuliano to discuss the potential EU ban on Twitter.In the second half of the hour Economist Mark Frost joins to discuss the latest out of the debt ceiling agreement.In the last hour, Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Brazil summit.The show wraps up with Kiji Noh, journalist, political analyst, writer & teacher to discuss Florida requiring AAPI education in schools. He also discusses China's defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:54 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 01.06.2023)
Angelo Giuliano: Italian-Swiss financial consultant
Mark Frost: Economist, professor, consultant
Esteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist, Editor for The Cradle
Kiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer & teacher
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Italian-Swiss financial consultant Angelo Giuliano to discuss the potential EU ban on Twitter.
In the second half of the hour Economist Mark Frost joins to discuss the latest out of the debt ceiling agreement.
In the last hour, Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Brazil summit.
The show wraps up with Kiji Noh, journalist, political analyst, writer & teacher to discuss Florida requiring AAPI education in schools. He also discusses China's defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.