https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/chinese-defense-chief-rebuffs-meeting-with-pentagon-head-1110823038.html

Chinese Defense Chief Rebuffs Meeting With Pentagon Head

Chinese Defense Chief Rebuffs Meeting With Pentagon Head

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Chinese defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon head.

2023-06-01T04:54+0000

2023-06-01T04:54+0000

2023-06-01T11:07+0000

the final countdown

european union (eu)

twitter

us debt ceiling crisis

brazil

asian-americans

pacific islands

florida

ron desantis

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110822881_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc0bd0079ba0752c06712b8be562242.jpg

Chinese Defense Chief Rebuffs Meeting With Pentagon Head On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the Chinese defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon head.

Angelo Giuliano: Italian-Swiss financial consultantMark Frost: Economist, professor, consultantEsteban Carrillo: Ecuadorean journalist, Editor for The CradleKiji Noh: Journalist, political analyst, writer & teacherIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Italian-Swiss financial consultant Angelo Giuliano to discuss the potential EU ban on Twitter.In the second half of the hour Economist Mark Frost joins to discuss the latest out of the debt ceiling agreement.In the last hour, Ecuadorean journalist and Editor for The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo joins to discuss the Brazil summit.The show wraps up with Kiji Noh, journalist, political analyst, writer & teacher to discuss Florida requiring AAPI education in schools. He also discusses China's defense chief rebuffing a meeting with the Pentagon.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

florida

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Manila Chan

Manila Chan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Manila Chan

the final countodown, eu ban on twitter, debt ceiling agreement, brazil summit