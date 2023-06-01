https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/debt-ceiling-deal-is-unlikely-to-tackle-debt-keeps-war-budget-intact-1110825777.html

Debt Ceiling Deal Is Unlikely to Tackle Debt, Keeps War Budget Intact

Debt Ceiling Deal Is Unlikely to Tackle Debt, Keeps War Budget Intact

Debt Ceiling Deal Does Little About National Debt, The Private Companies Behind Taiwan Build-Up, US Troops To Train Peru Soldiers and Police

2023-06-01T04:24+0000

2023-06-01T04:24+0000

2023-06-01T11:02+0000

by any means necessary

radio

debt ceiling

china

peru

venezuela

brazil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110825618_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5aa9ff523e68ccdc68b13e728262881.png

Debt Ceiling Deal Is Unlikely To Tackle Debt, Keeps War Budget Intact Debt Ceiling Deal Does Little About National Debt, The Private Companies Behind Taiwan Build-Up, US Troops To Train Peru Soldiers and Police

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host, & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism' to discuss the debt ceiling deal and why it is unlikely to realistically address the national debt while cutting social spending, why the cuts to social spending are even bigger than what is being widely reported while the US military-industrial complex will be largely spared from such cuts, and how this may affect the 2024 presidential election campaign and how the media is spinning this deal to look better than it is actually is.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by geopolitical journalist John P. Ruehl to discuss the ongoing porcupine-ization of Taiwan as the US and NATO continue their pursuit of conflict with China, the privatization of this process on Taiwan as private security companies aim to fulfill shortcomings that Taiwan cannot fulfill on its own, and what the proliferation of private security companies means for global security.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Clau O'Brien Moscoso, member of the Black Alliance for Peace Haiti/Americas Team to discuss the approval of US troops training Peruvian soldiers and national police by the Peruvian congress despite controversies following police responses to protests against the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo and how the politics of the Peruvian congress aids in the neoliberalization of Peru and its roots in the rule of Alberto Fujimori.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the meeting between Brazilian President Lula da Silva and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as part of a meeting of South American leaders as Lula pushes for South American integration, what integration in Latin America and potential alternative currency would mean for global politics and the developing multipolar world order, and what regional integration in Latin America would mean for democracy in the region.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

peru

venezuela

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, debt ceiling deal, social spending cuts, 2024 presidential election campaign, us and nato conflict with china