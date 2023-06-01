https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/erdogan-receives-5218-of-vote-in-turkish-presidential-election--1110842622.html

Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election

Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election

Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council said on Thursday.

"We have processed all claims regarding the second round of the presidential election on May 28 and summed up the results: 52.18% voted for Erdogan, 47.82% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu," the council’s head, Ahmet Yener, said during a press conference, adding that the vote turnout was 84.15%.

