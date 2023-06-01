International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/erdogan-receives-5218-of-vote-in-turkish-presidential-election--1110842622.html
Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election
Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election
Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council said on Thursday.
2023-06-01T08:55+0000
2023-06-01T13:41+0000
2023 turkish presidential election
recep tayyip erdogan
kemal kilicdaroglu
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110842036_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b5667e3e53f4a19f779ab7fd5bf56514.png
"We have processed all claims regarding the second round of the presidential election on May 28 and summed up the results: 52.18% voted for Erdogan, 47.82% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu," the council’s head, Ahmet Yener, said during a press conference, adding that the vote turnout was 84.15%.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110842036_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3ad5d219b491d18ee4b62c27d0e4dd30.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023 turkish elections, recep tayyip erdogan, turkish president, incubment turkish president
2023 turkish elections, recep tayyip erdogan, turkish president, incubment turkish president

Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election

08:55 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 01.06.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the election with 52.18% of the vote, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82% of the vote, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council said on Thursday.
"We have processed all claims regarding the second round of the presidential election on May 28 and summed up the results: 52.18% voted for Erdogan, 47.82% for Kemal Kilicdaroglu," the council’s head, Ahmet Yener, said during a press conference, adding that the vote turnout was 84.15%.
Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election - Sputnik International
Erdogan Receives 52.18% of Vote in Turkish Presidential Election - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала